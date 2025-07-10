Mobility City Denver Keeps Colorado Veterans on the Move with Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of Denver, 151 W Mineral Ave, Suite 115B, Littleton, CO 80120, USA Mobility City Trained Technicians come to you in a van equipped as a workshop on wheels Josh Liss is owner ofMobility City of Denver CO focused on helping the mobility impaired in his community

Owner Josh Liss works hand-in-hand with Veterans Administration facilities to keep Veterans mobile and independent

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Denver proudly supports Veterans across Colorado, delivering timely repairs and service for wheelchairs, scooters, hospital beds, and more. Serving the Denver VA Medical Center and beyond, the local team is committed to helping Veterans preserve mobility and independence. Located in Littleton CO and serving the Denver Metro, Mobility City of Denver helps veterans, the disabled, and people of all ages achieve independence and stay mobile with mobility equipment.“Veterans across the Denver Metro area deserve fast, dependable care,” said Josh Liss, owner, Mobility City of Denver, CO. “It’s an honor for our technicians to serve those who’ve sacrificed so much for our country.”"Veterans and VA Facilities can trust Mobility City for their mobility equipment repair service needs" said Josh Liss. "Our highly trained technicians diagnose and fix issues quickly, often completing repairs within five days. We pride ourselves on convenience—whether it’s in-home battery testing or white-glove delivery, we come to the Veteran."Liss continued, "With clear pricing, certified professionals (never third-party contractors), and a 30-day warranty on all repairs, Veterans can rest assured they’re in capable hands. Plus, our accreditation and manufacturer certifications ensure compliance and quality across every service we provide—from wheelchairs to stair lifts."About Mobility City of Denver COMobility City of Denver, owned by Josh Liss , opened to help customers in the Denver Metro with their mobility challenges. They provide repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life

Mobility City Services explained in 30 seconds

