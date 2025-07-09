Brian Lockhart of Automotive Service Equipment Offers Guidance on Best Car Lift for HighVolume Auto Shops in HelloNation

We set them up with several of our BendPak HD9XW four post lifts.

In shops that routinely service heavier trucks or fleet vehicles, the four-post lift holds clear advantages.” — Brian Lockhart

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Lockhart of Automotive Service Equipment Offers Guidance on Best Car Lift for High-Volume Auto Shops in HelloNationWhat is the best car lift for a high-volume auto repair shop? Brian Lockhart of Automotive Service Equipment answers this question in a detailed feature published in HelloNation. He outlines the specific lift types that best serve busy garages, emphasizing the importance of equipment that delivers speed, safety, and adaptability to meet daily repair demands.According to Lockhart, two-post lifts are a staple in high-turnover shops due to their compact footprint and open-center design, which allows technicians unobstructed access for routine services. For heavier trucks and long-wheelbase vehicles, four-post lifts offer the necessary stability and weight distribution to perform alignments and exhaust work efficiently. Mobile column lifts provide added flexibility in shops with changing layouts or space limitations, enabling repositioning around larger vehicles as needed.Key considerations for selecting any lift include lift speed, load capacity, and alignment with the shop’s structural layout. Lockhart advises that ignoring these factors can result in operational delays, safety issues, and higher long-term costs. He emphasizes that reliable lifts, when properly installed and maintained, support technician productivity and protect vehicle integrity. The full article, What’s the Best Car Lift for a High-Volume Auto Repair Shop?, breaks down the pros and cons of each lift type with practical insight for commercial garage planning.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

