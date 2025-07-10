Ray Scott’s Latest Novel Explores a Chilling Terror Threat Hidden Inside a Used Computer

In Dangerous Trade-In, Ray Scott spins a chilling tale where an everyday business transaction goes horribly wrong and places those involved in great danger.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Scott, the veteran thriller writer behind The Wimmera Shoot and Cut to the Chase, is back with his most gripping story yet. In this tense new release, “Dangerous Trade-In”, an ordinary computer transaction exposes a terrifying terror plot, setting off a chain of events that plunges readers deep into the underworld of espionage, deception, and survival. Set in modern-day Australia, this novel promises to keep readers turning pages until the very end.

It’s discovered that a terror plot is about to unfold, but nobody knows by whom, where or when, except that the event is to take place during a particular month. The action takes place in Australian Eastern States, mainly in Canberra and Melbourne. With time running out and minimal leads, the authorities must race against the clock to prevent a devastating attack on Melbourne.

About the Author, Ray Scott:

Author Ray Scott was born in England. After leaving school he was drafted into the Royal Navy for National Service and later joined the insurance industry where he remained for 35 years Ray emigrated to Australia in 1970 with his wife Mary and their two sons.

Ray’s earlier books have been “The Fifth Identity”, “Cut to the Chase”, “The Wimmera Shoot”, “Double Dutch”, “Line of Dissent” and “Doubt of the Benefit”. This seventh novel “Dangerous Trade-In”, is being released in July 2025. The book copies are available from Amazon, Kobo and Barnes & Noble and others via the internet.

This fictional book does have powerful connotations in today’s world, being concerned with a terrorist plot to explode a device in a crowded place, something that has already taken place in Madrid, Mumbai and London.

Ray’s aim is to make his book eminently readable for entertainment and hopefully difficult for the reader to put down. He believes his aims have been realised with all his books.

The book—Dangerous Trade-In is available on:

• Amazon: https://www.amazon.com.au/Dangerous-Trade-Racing-Against-Fighting/dp/1764042174/

• Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/au/en/ebook/dangerous-trade-in

• Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dangerous-trade-in-ray-scott/1147727972

• Other online sources.

To visit the author’s official website and learn more about his books, please visit https://www.raycwscottwriting.com.au.

Email Addresses: raycscott33[at]gmail[dot]com | rcwscott[at]optusnet[dot]com[dot]au

