'Fan Prix' Fan Fest Featuring Romain Grosjean to Premier During Las Vegas Race Week

“Romain’s Paddock 28” to welcome fans November 20 – 22, 2025

We want to curate the ultimate experience for all racing fans, so why not bring fans behind the scenes. We’ll showcase the drivers and technology across our sport” — Romain Grosjean

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racing icon Romain Grosjean is bringing his star power to Fan Prix , a first-of-its-kind motorsports festival.“Romain’s Paddock 28” will be a featured aspect of Fan Prix, a three-day immersive celebration of racing taking place Thursday November 20 through Saturday November 22.Located at Resorts World’s The Complex, adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip, fans will get an insider’s look at the technology and storytelling that fuels the motorsports industry.“We want to curate the ultimate experience for all racing fans,” said Grosjean, who achieved 10 F1 podium finishes after winning titles in Formula 3, GPT2 and Auto Asia. “My career spans F1 to IndyCar, so why not bring fans behind the scenes. We’ll showcase the drivers and technology across our sport, including the growing impact of women in racing.”Grosjean’s fiery crash at the 2020 Bahrain GP is among the most memorable images of modern F1. His car famously split in two, with the driver emerging from flames after being trapped for 28 seconds.The event is created and managed by Third Man, a consortium comprised of longtime experiential agency leaders Circle, Innovative Group and Win-Win Partnerships.“Our singular focus with Fan Prix is to inspire an even deeper level of racing fandom and storytelling,” said Third Man Partner Scott Becher. “The drivers, the innovation, the obsession…we’ll be equal parts Las Vegas and pit row.”Grosjean, an F1 commentator for France’s Canal+, will join several racing personalities on-site for fan meet-greets. More event details and participating brands will be released in the coming months.

