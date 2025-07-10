Actual SEO Media, Inc. Points Out a Better Way to Target Customers Using Google Ads

Actual SEO Media, Inc. There are multiple points to ensuring a website has good SEO. Only focusing on one aspect will only help in the short term. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As digital advertising grows, so does the need for more innovative strategies. With competition rising in almost every industry, business owners and digital marketers constantly seek ways to stand out in search results and reach more potential customers. One useful, yet often overlooked strategy is reverse location targeting.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. outlines how reverse location targeting in Google Ads can help expand reach, improve keyword performance, and support long-term SEO goals. This approach can benefit various industries, including online retailers, local service providers, and auto dealerships.



Understanding Reverse Location Targeting

Most digital campaigns focus on traditional location targeting, which involves serving ads to users based on their current location. Reverse location targeting flips this method by displaying ads to individuals who are not in a specific location but have shown interest.

For example, someone searching for “events in Dallas” while living in another city is a strong potential lead. That person is interested, even if not physically present in Dallas. This type of targeting allows ads to reach users planning to visit, relocate to, or purchase from businesses based in specific areas.

This intent-based strategy allows digital marketers and business owners to connect with a highly interested audience without depending solely on geographic proximity.



Why Search Intent Matters More Than Location

Reverse location targeting allows ads to appear for people actively searching for keywords related to a particular area, even if they are far from that location. This can help reduce wasted ad spend while improving keyword match and SEO relevance.

Here are a few reasons this strategy stands out:

- Higher-quality traffic – Users have shown specific interest in the targeted location.

- More substantial keyword alignment – Ads align with local search terms and intent-driven phrases.

- Improved visibility – Ads appear earlier in the customer research process.

- Lower budget waste – Ads do not rely solely on geographic presence, reducing unnecessary views.

Company owners offering services in destination cities or relying on out-of-area customers—such as eCommerce stores, consultants, or event services—can benefit significantly from this setting.



Simple Steps to Update Google Ads Settings

Implementing this strategy in Google Ads requires only a small but essential change in campaign settings.

Steps include:

- Open campaign settings in Google Ads.

- Navigate to “Location options.”

- Select “Presence or interest.” This setting targets people who are either in or show interest in the chosen location.

- Update ad copy and keywords to include location-based phrases and SEO-friendly language.

This minor adjustment helps digital campaigns reach an audience actively searching with location-specific intent, even if not physically present.



Best Types of Businesses for This Strategy

Reverse location targeting is helpful for many industries, especially those aiming to reach customers researching products or services tied to a specific location.

Here are a few examples:

- Service-based businesses, such as real estate agents, law firms, or repair services, that support clients relocating or searching from other regions.

- Retail and eCommerce companies – Many shoppers search for location-specific brands or products based on shipping options or reputation.

- Auto dealerships – Some buyers will travel for specific models or better pricing.

- Event venues and planners – People often plan weddings, concerts, or conferences in cities other than where they live.

This method allows ads to appear when interest is strongest—during early research stages—giving business owners a better chance to capture that demand.

In conclusion, reverse location targeting in Google Ads is an innovative, low-cost way to reach more qualified users. It supports SEO goals, enhances keyword targeting, and helps business owners expand reach beyond physical boundaries.

Instead of focusing only on nearby users, digital marketers can use this strategy to connect with individuals actively searching for a business’s location, products, or services.

With the proper campaign settings and targeted keywords, reverse location targeting can become a valuable part of any long-term advertising strategy, especially for business owners seeking to grow visibility without increasing ad budgets.

