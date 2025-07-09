NaturalRefrigerants.com News Articles Are Now Available in Spanish

News Articles Are Now Available in Spanish

All articles can be translated instantly at the click of a button, with support for more languages planned.

Our goal is to reach the most people possible with our content, and adding support for additional languages helps achieve that goal.” — Michael Hines, Managing Editor, NaturalRefrigerants.com

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturalRefrigerants.com, the world’s top source for news and insights on natural refrigerant-based heating and cooling technologies, has made all of its news articles available in Spanish.All news articles now feature a box in the lower right-hand corner of the screen with two flags: those of the U.S. and Spain. Clicking the Spanish flag instantly translates the article to Spanish and generates a custom URL, enabling the translated story to be shared. Translations are powered by DeepL.ATMOsphere, the publisher of NaturalRefrigerants.com, began supporting multilingual content in June when it debuted a Spanish language version of its “Natural Refrigerants: State of the Industry 2024” report on commercial and industrial refrigeration. NaturalRefrigerants.com plans to offer articles in additional languages in the coming months, according to Managing Editor Michael Hines.“Our goal is to reach the most people possible with our content, and adding support for additional languages helps achieve that goal,” said Hines. “We’re going to closely monitor the performance of our Spanish articles and analyze our traffic before deciding which languages to support next.”In addition to offering articles in Spanish, NaturalRefrigerants.com recently launched audio articles on Spotify . Audio articles will be available on more podcasting platforms soon, according to Hines.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating and cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.