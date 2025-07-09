From Dublin to Dune Road: Gerard Byrne Lands in the Hamptons

Over Easy by Gerard Byrne (Photo Credit: Gerard Byrne Studio) Artist Gerard Byrne (Photo credit: Gerard Byrne Studio)

From NYC Skylines to East End Shores, a Transatlantic Showcase Unfolds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gerard Byrne, known for his luminous plein-air paintings and evocative cityscapes, will make his highly anticipated U.S. art fair debut at the 2025 Hamptons Fine Art Fair, held July 10th – 13th in Southampton, NY. With a dedicated solo artist booth (#418) and a rare live painting demonstration on Sunday, July 13th, Byrne is poised to be one of the standout stars of this year’s fair.Byrne’s transatlantic showcase will feature more than a dozen original works, many painted on-location during his 2024 artist residency in New York City. Drawing inspiration from the light and geometry of Manhattan’s skyline, the rhythm of downtown and lower Manhattan, and the timeless mood of the Atlantic coastline, Byrne’s paintings blur the line between realism and reverie. His impressionist style has earned him comparisons to Monet and Hopper, with a palette and perspective uniquely his own.Collectors, curators, and the curious are encouraged to visit Booth #418 throughout the fair to view his newest works – all of which have never been shown publicly. The centerpiece of the weekend will be Byrne’s live demonstration on Sunday, July 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, where fairgoers can witness his plein-air approach firsthand as he brings a Hamptons still-life scene to life.The Hamptons Fine Art Fair, now in its 19th edition, has become the ultimate summer playground for serious collectors, blue-chip galleries, and bold-name artists. Featuring over 150 exhibitors from across the globe, the 2025 event promises museum-caliber work in a setting as stylish as the art itself.About Gerard Byrne:Gerard Byrne is Ireland’s foremost Modern Impressionist. His expansive body of work, developed over 35 years, demonstrates an unparalleled versatility in the contemporary Irish art scene. Byrne’s oil paintings are distinctive for their vibrant palette, expressive brushwork, and skillful contrasts of light and shadow—elements that evoke the work of the Impressionist Masters. His artwork is held in collections across Ireland and worldwide, including the collections of the Irish Government, Irish Embassies, and the Citadelle Art Museum in Texas, USA.In 2017, husband and wife, Gerard and Agata Byrne co-founded the Gerard Byrne Studio, dedicated to exclusively showcasing Byrne’s work and artistic practice. Located in the heart of Dublin’s charming Ranelagh village, the studio serves as a living space, creative hub, and 1,500 sq ft commercial gallery, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience. Through carefully curated exhibitions, the Gerard Byrne Studio has become known for presenting Byrne’s art in a way that resonates deeply with collectors, curators, and enthusiasts alike.For more information please visit; www.gerardbyrneartist.com IG: @gerard_byrne_artist | F: GerardByrneArtist | X / T: @gbyrneartist

