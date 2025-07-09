Narcotics Scanner Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Analysis by Competitors and Regional Growth

Narcotics Scanner Market Size

Surge in smuggling cases across the globe and rise in drug and alcohol consumption fuel the growth of the global narcotics scanner market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narcotics scanner market size generated $6.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $12.59 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.The global narcotics scanner market is witnessing growth due to the rising incidents of smuggling across the globe and the increasing consumption of alcohol and drugs. However, restrictions on conducting drug tests in workplaces in certain countries act as a barrier to market expansion. Nonetheless, ongoing technological advancements and growing collaborations through agreements and contracts with military and law enforcement agencies are expected to create promising opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5306 The global narcotics scanner market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing consumption of drugs worldwide and the ongoing modernization of law enforcement agencies, particularly in developing nations. The rising demand for advanced security solutions to combat narcotics threats through smart technologies is a major factor fueling market expansion over the forecast period. In 2020, the airport segment held the largest share in terms of end use, while ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) technology is projected to lead in growth and market share in the coming years.Furthermore, key players in the market are securing long-term contracts and agreements with law enforcement agencies to strengthen their market position. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region led the global narcotics scanner market. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, China, and India are expected to emerge as high-growth markets. The global narcotics scanner industry remains fragmented, with numerous players actively engaging in strategies such as partnerships, expansions, mergers, and new product launches to enhance their competitiveness.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global narcotics scanner market based on end use, technology, product, and region.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share. However, North America is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global narcotics scanner industry analyzed in the research include Astrophysics Inc., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Klipper Enterprises, Nuctech Company Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Viken Detection.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5306 Similar Reports We Have on Defense & Security Industry:Aerospace Cyber Security Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-cyber-security-market-A09068 Homeland Security Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/homeland-security-market

