Water Purifier Market Projected to Reach USD 64.26 Billion by 2032, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% To Forecast 2025-2032

Water Purifier Market

Global Water Purifier Market size was valued at USD 35.50 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 64.26 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.7% 2025-2032

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Water Purifier Market was valued at USD 35.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 64.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The high adoption rate of the water purifier market is attributed to the concerns over emerging contaminants, shift toward smart & IoT-enabled systems and rise of subscription & rental models. Water purifier manufacturers are focusing to launch compact, wall-mounted, and under-the-sink RO systems, perfect for urban households with limited space. In April 2025, Kent launched the KENT Sapphire RO system, which is combining RO + UF + inline UV + alkaline filtration with TDS control technology to provide safe drink water.Consumers are looking for water purifier products, which are seamlessly blend progressive technology, current design, and cutting-edge features. The demand for reliable and efficient water purifiers is increasing significantly, as awareness is expected to grow about the dangers of consuming water contaminated. The new housing developments, smart city projects, commercial establishments, and hospitality infrastructure across Developed and developing markets are driving the installation of water purification systems.Water Purifier Market OverviewTechnological advancements like smart connectivity, real-time water quality monitoring, and water-saving features are expected to driving the consumer demand for water purifications product sales. The government initiatives across developing nations are moving access to clean water. High penetration of e-commerce and organized retail for water purifiers are driving the water purification market growth. The water purifier industry manufacturers are focusing on the deployment of water purifiers products with the eco-friendly materials, less water wastage, and energy-efficient purifiers as sustainability becomes a top priority for water consumption. Some of the leading players in the water purifier market are investing heavily in R&D and strategic collaborations to reinforce their product portfolios and global footprint. The water purifier demand is expected to drive with rising demand and continuous innovation and offer significant opportunities across both urban and rural regions across the globe. Growing concerns over pollution, contamination, and the demand for consistent water quality are some of the prominent key drivers behind the development of innovative water purifier technologies. Industry experts are increasingly focused on making more efficient and reliable purification methods to safeguard that water is free from harmful substances. A significant development like Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV) filtration, multi-stage systems combining RO, UV, and Ultrafiltration (UF) are some of the technologies, which are playing a vital role in providing access to safe drinking water.RO water purifiers are emerging as a Smart PurifierReverse Osmosis (RO) water purifiers are rapidly developing into smart purification systems, which is driven by factors like developments in technology and growing consumer demand for suitability, efficiency, and real-time monitoring. Traditionally it is well known for their effectiveness in removing dissolved impurities, harmful contaminants and heavy metals, now modern RO purifiers are coming with intelligent features, which is go far beyond basic filtration. An integration of RO purifiers into smart devices replicates a larger trend in home appliances. It offers health, sustainability, and technology converge, which helps to deliver personalized, data-driven water solutions. The technology evolution ensures better water quality and allows users to take control of their water consumption and conservation routines, which is making modern RO purifiers an integral part of smart living.Water Purifier Market Segment AnalysisBy End UserResidential Segment – Expected to become Dominant Sector with a 45% Market Share in 2024The residential segment held the dominant position in the global water purifier market, which is accounting for approximately more than 45% of the total water purifier market share. The high demand for water purifiers across residential segment is driven by the factors like the increasing concerns of drinking water quality, and adoption of water purifier for in-home purification solutions. Water purifiers are generally categorized into two main types one type is point-of-entry systems and another is point-of-use systems. In countries like India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, presence of middle-class populations are empowering more households to invest in water purifiers.Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific Region is projected to be dominant region in the Global Water Purifier Market.An increase in population with standard of living, along with the increasing expenditure capacity of the population across India and China are expected to drive the demand for water purifier. India has a share of more than 18% in the total world population. The country has access only to ~4% of its water resources, which is making it most water-stressed countries. Rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and population growth are expected to drive the demand for freshwater resources. Out of the total water consumption in India, ~5% is being consumed domestically. The demand for water purifier in India is substantial with a population exceeding 1.4 billion people. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported that over 60% of India's groundwater sources are polluted with pollutants exceeding safe limits, which is expected to need purification for drinking water.The trend of water purifiers in India is noticeable by a shift towards innovative technologies to meet the increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water. An increase in waterborne diseases in developing countries are expected to boost the demand for water purifier. Key Players operating in the water purifier market are focusing on integrating innovative features in smart water purifiers to fulfil future purification requirements. RO water purifiers are gaining popularity because of their ability to remove many pollutants from drinking water. Its usage a combination of filters and reverse osmosis technology to remove impurities for safe drinking water.

Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition in the water purifier market is high because of presence of many global players and various small and medium-sized start-up companies. Many companies have reputation and they have the best grade, quality and water purifier products to offer. The water purifier market is highly competitive and key player are facing face competition in each of their product categories and subcategories. Prominent key players are increasing their sales by consumer advertising and promotion, which is expected to assist to build brand awareness and equity for water purifier. Paid social and digital advertising and public relations programs are some of the prominent drivers for brand awareness. In addition, key players are focusing on the usage brand specific websites and social media pages to engage consumers with lifestyle, product and usage information related to specific brands. The competition in the market is based on product quality, brand recognition, brand loyalty, price, product innovation, promotional activity, availability.The Global Water Purifier Market was USD 35.50 billion in 2024 is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% to reach at USD 64.26 billion by 2032. The Water Purifiers market growth is driven by demand for need for safe drinking water across household sectors. Technology developments in water filtration technologies like reverse osmosis (RO), and gravity-based systems are encouraging water purifier manufacturers to deliver effective and affordable solutions for residential and commercial drinking water usage.Asia Pacific is projected to be leading region in the Water Purifier Market. Strong drinking water demand because of growing population across developing economies like China and India are expected to boost the water purifier adoption. Investment in safe water drinking is key economic factor influencing the water purifier market. Developing nations typically maintain steady investment in healthcare, which positively supports the surgical mask sector.Leading suppliers of Water Purifiers include3M (USA), A.O. Smith, Brita, LG Electronics, Panasonic, and Eureka Forbes Ltd who have plans to enhance innovative water purifier product portfolios. In the Asia Pacific region, domestic players such as Kent RO, Eureka Forbes, and Livpure are focusing to offer cost-effective, high-performance solutions, which is expected to meet local water conditions. Competition is increasing further with the entry of tech-savvy brands like Xiaomi and Coway, which are presenting smart, app-connected purifiers to meet rising consumer demand for convenience and real-time water quality purification. About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems.

