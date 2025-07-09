Global Tea Market Size, Share, Analysis And Growth Report 2025-2033

Tea Market Size

The global tea market size to reach USD 38.1 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025-2033.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗧𝗲𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 – 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The global tea market size is one of the oldest and most widely consumed beverage sectors, deeply rooted in cultural traditions and expanding rapidly in both developing and developed regions. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately USD 25.6 Billion, and is projected to reach over USD 38.1 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2025–2033.The rising popularity of herbal and specialty teas, increasing health consciousness, and the emergence of ready-to-drink (RTD) tea products are key forces shaping the industry. As consumers seek functional and organic beverages, tea—especially variants like green tea, oolong, and matcha—is increasingly positioned as a health-forward alternative to sugary drinks and coffee.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tea-market/requestsample 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 – 𝗧𝗲𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 & 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵:Valued at USD 25.6 billion in 2024Forecast to reach USD 38.1 billion by 2033CAGR of approximately 4.5% from 2025 to 2033𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Black tea remains the most widely consumed type globallyGreen tea and herbal teas are gaining popularity due to health benefitsLoose tea and tea bags dominate, while RTD tea is expanding rapidly in urban markets𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬:Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for a significant shareOnline retail is rising due to e-commerce growth and demand for niche and organic teasCafés and tea lounges are promoting premium and artisanal tea experiences𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Asia-Pacific dominates consumption and production, led by China, India, and JapanEurope and North America show growing demand for premium, organic, and flavored teasAfrica and the Middle East are key tea-producing and exporting regions𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 – 𝐓𝐞𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 & 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝: Consumers are increasingly choosing tea for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and digestive benefits. Functional teas such as detox, immunity-boosting, and stress-relief blends are driving premium market segments.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐬: Organic, fair-trade, and single-origin teas are gaining traction, particularly among millennials and health-conscious consumers. Flavored teas (e.g., chai, hibiscus, mint) and rare blends like matcha, moringa, and turmeric tea are in high demand.𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲-𝐭𝐨-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 (𝐑𝐓𝐃) 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐬: RTD teas—especially cold brews and sparkling variants—are booming due to convenience and low-sugar appeal. Brands are investing in functional RTD teas with adaptogens, probiotics, or vitamins.𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠: Consumers increasingly prefer tea brands that ensure sustainable farming, eco-friendly packaging, and ethical labor practices. Certifications like USDA Organic and Rainforest Alliance are influencing purchase decisions.𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: The rise of tea bars, subscription services, and experiential retail is transforming tea from a traditional drink to a premium lifestyle product. Artisanal blends and ceremonial tea experiences are reshaping urban consumption.𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 & 𝐃𝐓𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: Direct-to-consumer (DTC) models and digital platforms are enabling small and niche brands to reach global audiences. Personalized tea selections and AI-driven recommendations are becoming common in online retail.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=635&method=1670 𝗧𝗲𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:Green TeaBlack TeaOolong TeaOthersBlack tea accounts for the majority of shares due to its widespread global consumption, strong cultural roots, and established popularity in both developing and developed markets.𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴:Plastic ContainersLoose TeaPaper BoardsAluminium TinTea BagsOthersPaper boards dominate the market as they offer cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and versatile packaging solutions that align with consumer preferences for sustainable products.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:Supermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty StoresConvenience StoresOnlineOthersSupermarkets/hypermarkets represent the majority of shares due to their wide availability, extensive product range, and ability to provide consumers with convenience and competitive pricing.𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙪𝙥 𝘽𝙮 𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣:ResidentialCommercialResidential hold the majority of shares because tea is primarily consumed at home, where individuals prefer brewing their own beverages according to personal taste and routines.𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙪𝙥 𝘽𝙮 𝙍𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣:ChinaIndiaKenyaSri LankaTurkeyVietnamOthersChina holds the leading position owing to its deep-rooted tea culture, large population, and robust production capabilities.𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗧𝗲𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:The tea market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:Associated British Foods PlcBarry's TeaTaetea GroupTata Consumer Products Limited (Tata Group)Unilever𝘼𝙨𝙠 𝘼𝙣 𝘼𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙩: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=635&flag=C If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙐𝙨:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. Associated British Foods PlcBarry's TeaTaetea GroupTata Consumer Products Limited (Tata Group)Unilever

