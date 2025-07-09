Quick and Easy Junk Car Removal Service Now Available in Suffolk County

Gershow Recycling offers fast junk car removal in Suffolk County, paying cash on the spot for old, damaged, or non-working vehicles.

BAY SHORE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershow Recycling , a leading auto salvage provider in Long Island, announces its junk car removal service in Suffolk County . The company’s service is designed to help residents quickly and easily remove old, damaged, or non-working vehicles, offering cash on the spot.Gershow Recycling’s junk car removal service in Suffolk County makes it simple to dispose of unwanted vehicles. Whether the car is in running condition or not, Gershow offers free towing and competitive pricing, ensuring that customers get the best deal without any hidden fees. The process is designed to be quick and convenient, with a guaranteed price provided after completing the online form.With over five decades of experience, Gershow Recycling is committed to providing top-notch service, ensuring that vehicles are safely recycled and contributing to a greener future. Residents can rely on Gershow to provide fair and fast junk car removal, with the added benefit of getting paid for their vehicles.About Gershow Recycling: Gershow Recycling, established in 1964, is a premier junk car removal service serving Suffolk County. Specializing in auto salvage and recycling, Gershow has earned a solid reputation for its reliable service, competitive pricing, and commitment to sustainable practices. They ensure that all vehicles are recycled responsibly, supporting Long Island's environmental goals.Address: 33 McAdam St #2200City: Bay ShoreState: NYZip Code: 11706

