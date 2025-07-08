Senate Bill 900 Printer's Number 1042
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - Loan forgiveness repayments by a student shall not be
considered taxable income for purposes of Article II of the act
of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of
1971.
Section 8. Annual report.
(a) Development of report.--The agency shall post a report
on the agency's publicly accessible Internet website by October
1, 2025, and each October 1 thereafter for the immediately
preceding fiscal year. The report shall include information
regarding the operation of the Mental Health and Intellectual
Disability Staff Member Loan Forgiveness Program and the Alcohol
and Drug Addiction Counselor Loan Forgiveness Program,
including:
(1) The number and amount of mental health and
intellectual disability staff member and alcohol and drug
addiction counselor contracts executed and renewed for mental
health and intellectual disability staff member loan
forgiveness applicants and alcohol and drug addiction
counselor loan forgiveness applicants.
(2) The number of defaulted mental health and
intellectual disability staff member and alcohol and drug
addiction counselor contracts, reported by cause.
(3) The number of full-time staff members of mental
health and intellectual disability service agencies, the
number of full-time staff employees of private providers and
the number of full-time staff employees of licensed alcohol
and drug addiction facilities participating in the programs
under this subsection, reported by type of institution
attended, including four-year educational institutions,
community colleges and independent two-year colleges.
