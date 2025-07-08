Senate Bill 900 Printer's Number 1042

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - Loan forgiveness repayments by a student shall not be

considered taxable income for purposes of Article II of the act

of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of

1971.

Section 8. Annual report.

(a) Development of report.--The agency shall post a report

on the agency's publicly accessible Internet website by October

1, 2025, and each October 1 thereafter for the immediately

preceding fiscal year. The report shall include information

regarding the operation of the Mental Health and Intellectual

Disability Staff Member Loan Forgiveness Program and the Alcohol

and Drug Addiction Counselor Loan Forgiveness Program,

including:

(1) The number and amount of mental health and

intellectual disability staff member and alcohol and drug

addiction counselor contracts executed and renewed for mental

health and intellectual disability staff member loan

forgiveness applicants and alcohol and drug addiction

counselor loan forgiveness applicants.

(2) The number of defaulted mental health and

intellectual disability staff member and alcohol and drug

addiction counselor contracts, reported by cause.

(3) The number of full-time staff members of mental

health and intellectual disability service agencies, the

number of full-time staff employees of private providers and

the number of full-time staff employees of licensed alcohol

and drug addiction facilities participating in the programs

under this subsection, reported by type of institution

attended, including four-year educational institutions,

community colleges and independent two-year colleges.

