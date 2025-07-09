Event Management Software Market 2025: Size, Trends, Growth, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2033

The event management software market is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during 2025-2033.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event Management Software Market Highlights:• The global event management software market size reached USD 6.63 Billion in 2024.• The market is expected to reach USD 13.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2025-2033.• North America leads the market, accounting for the largest event management software market share due to its advanced corporate sector.• Software accounts for the majority of the market share in the component type segment owing to the growing need for event planning tools.• On-premise holds the largest share in the event management software industry as organizations prefer greater control and security.• Large enterprises remain a dominant segment in the market because they have higher budget and more complex events.• Third-party planner represents the leading end use sector segment as businesses increasingly outsource event management.• The rising demand for corporate events globally is a primary driver of the event management software market.• The increasing popularity of virtual an hybrid events and heightened demand for experiential marketing are reshaping the event management software market.Request for a sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/event-management-software-market/requestsample Industry Trends and Drivers:• Corporate Events and Seminars:The rising demand for corporate events such as seminars, conferences, product launches, and workshops is a significant driver of the event management market. Businesses increasingly recognize the importance of hosting events that foster engagement with clients, employees, and stakeholders. These gatherings serve as opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and strengthening business relationships. Corporations are also using events as a platform to introduce new products, build brand awareness, and boost their market presence. The complexity and scale of these events have led companies to rely more on professional event management services to handle logistics, audio-visual arrangements, venue coordination, and guest management. With the increase in international business collaborations, large-scale conventions and seminars are becoming more common, further driving the need for well-executed event planning.• Rising Popularity of Virtual and Hybrid Events:The growing popularity of virtual and hybrid events is reshaping the event management landscape. Virtual events allow businesses to reach a broader audience without the constraints of geographical boundaries, while hybrid events combine both physical and online components, offering flexibility to attendees. With advancements in digital platforms, virtual and hybrid events have become more interactive and immersive, featuring live streaming, virtual networking rooms, and real-time question and answer (Q&A) sessions. Event management companies are rapidly adapting by developing specialized skills in digital event production, incorporating advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create engaging experiences.• Increasing Demand for Experiential Marketing:Experiential marketing is playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the event management market. Brands are increasingly focusing on creating immersive experiences that engage consumers on a deeper level, allowing them to interact with products or services in real-world settings. Event management companies are crucial in executing such campaigns, offering expertise in conceptualizing, designing, and managing unique and memorable experiences. From interactive product displays to live performances, experiential events help brands create emotional connections with their target audience, ultimately enhancing brand loyalty and awareness. The integration of technology, such as AR, VR, and social media integration, further enhances the interactive nature of these events, making them more shareable and engaging.Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1648&method=1670 Event Management Software Market Report Segmentation:Breakup By Component Type:• Softwareo Venue Management Softwareo Ticketing Softwareo Event Registration Softwareo Event Marketing Softwareo Event Planning Softwareo Others Content Management Software Visitor Management Software Analytics and Reporting Software Resource Scheduling Software Others• Serviceo Professional Services Deployment and Integration Consulting Support and Maintenanceo Managed ServicesSoftware accounts for the majority of shares due to the growing need for event planning tools and automation platforms that streamline operations and improve efficiency.Breakup By Deployment Type:• On-Premise• CloudOn-premise dominates the market as many organizations prefer greater control and security over event management data and systems.Breakup By Organization Size:• Small and Medium Enterprises• Large EnterprisesLarge enterprises represent the majority of shares because they have higher budgets and more complex event requirements, driving the need for comprehensive management solutions.Breakup By End Use Sector:• Corporate• Government• Third-party Planner• Education• Mining• OthersThird-party planner holds the majority of shares as businesses increasingly outsource event management to specialized agencies to ensure professional execution.Breakup By Region:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and AfricaNorth America holds the leading position owing to its advanced corporate sector and high demand for professional event services across various industries.Who are the key players operating in the industry?The report covers the major market players including:• Active Network, LLC• Cvent Inc. (Blackstone Inc.)• Eventbrite Inc.• RainFocus Inc.• Accruent, LLC (Fortive Corporation)• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.• Whova• Bizzabo Ltd.• Grenadine Technologies Inc.• EventMobi• Momentus Technologies 