Owner.One Launches Global InterWill Guide and Diagnostic Tool to Empower Cross-Border Wealth Transfer

The world’s only blockchain-based digital repository for asset data and algorithmic inheritance unveils a game-changing solution for globally mobile families.

“Too many founders build empires their children can’t access. InterWill changes that,” said a spokesperson from Owner.One.” — Team Owner.One

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner.One, the pioneering WealthTech repository for wealth management redefining multigenerational asset continuity, has released a new set of tools designed to simplify and secure inheritance for globally active families. The launch includes a comprehensive InterWill Guide and a 2-minute self-assessment that helps individuals determine if they need an InterWill (International Will) based on their current life phase, asset structure, and jurisdictional exposure.Unlike traditional domestic wills, InterWills are legally valid in 169 countries. Integrated directly into Owner.One’s private, blockchain-secured repository, the InterWill is not just a static legal document—it’s a dynamic, event-triggered mechanism. It ensures timely delivery of instructions and asset information to the right individuals—whether that’s a lawyer, financial advisor, or family member—with no third-party involvement and no data leaks.“Too many founders build empires their children can’t access. InterWill changes that,” said a spokesperson from Owner.One. “With our digital infrastructure, families no longer have to start from scratch when the unexpected happens.”The 2-minute diagnostic test is free to use and collects no sensitive information. It simply helps wealth owners assess whether an InterWill is relevant and urgent for their specific situation.Why InterWill Matters—A Comparative Breakdown:In the absence of a will:Local courts take control of the process.Heirs, lawyers, and advisors must manually locate assets and legal documents.The process is offline, slow, and dependent on national rules and procedures.With a traditional domestic will:The will is only valid in the home jurisdiction.Execution requires notarization and court involvement in each country where assets exist.Legal standing abroad is weak, and delays are common due to cross-border friction.With an InterWill via Owner.One:The will is legally recognized in 169 countries (excluding sanctioned jurisdictions like North Korea or Somalia).Creation and renewal are fully digital, and legally binding outputs are auto-generated (e.g., affidavits, certificates).Event-triggered workflows activate automatically and deliver the right documents to the right people without delay or confusion.The urgency is real. According to Penguin Analytics, Owner.One’s flagship global survey of 13,500 wealth-holding families across 18 countries:84% of families do not have any will in place.Only 12% of founders trust traditional wills.Between 78.7% and 99.5% of wills are contested in court.These findings underscore one unavoidable truth: founders who delay may leave their heirs entangled in legal chaos. By contrast, those who act now can secure a fully compliant, internationally valid, and digitally managed solution in just minutes.To understand your risk and determine whether you need an InterWill, take the free 2-minute test at https://owner.one/toolkit/interwill-test . If the outcome is affirmative, you’ll be guided to create your secure repository and upload legal documents to be protected and delivered automatically by Owner.One’s suite of self-acting algorithms—InterWill, SoWE (Source of Wealth Essay) , and others.About Owner.OneOwner.One is the world’s only blockchain-based digital repository of asset data, offering algorithm-driven tools for multigenerational wealth continuity. Its solutions are trusted by high-net-worth families and professionals worldwide to ensure autonomous, cross-border succession with zero dependency on intermediaries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.