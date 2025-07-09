5G in Aviation Market Growing at 22.8% CAGR to Hit USD 4.68 Billion by 2030

5G in Aviation Size

Upsurge in airline passenger traffic and government initiatives to support the development of 5G drive the growth of the global 5G in aviation market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5G in aviation market size generated $0.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030.The global 5G in aviation market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the surge in airline passenger traffic and proactive government initiatives aimed at advancing 5G infrastructure. These factors are accelerating the integration of 5G technology within the aviation sector. However, the high costs associated with deploying 5G infrastructure present a notable barrier to wider adoption. Despite this, strategic partnerships and contracts between key aviation stakeholders and technology providers, along with continuous innovations in 5G networks, are creating new growth opportunities.Download Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07103 The market is further driven by the increasing demand for improved connectivity in air travel, growing investments in R&D for 5G technology, and a shift in the aviation industry’s digital transformation strategy. In addition, the development of smart airports and enhancements in commercial aircraft aimed at improving safety, passenger convenience, and operational efficiency are expected to further support market expansion.In 2020, small cell communication infrastructure held a significant share of the 5G aviation market. Looking forward, enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) technology is projected to dominate the market, thanks to its capacity for delivering high-speed data and supporting bandwidth-intensive applications in aviation environments. To strengthen their market position, key players are entering long-term contracts with aviation industry end users. Regionally, North America led the global 5G in aviation market in 2020, with countries like the U.S., Germany, the UK, China, and India poised to emerge as major contributors to future market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-aviation-market/purchase-options The global 5G in aviation market is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players operating in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in agreement, collaboration, contract, investment, partnership, product development, and product launch.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 5G in aviation market based on communication infrastructure, technology, end use, and region.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07103 List of companies profiled of the global 5G in aviation industry analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc., Gogo Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Inseego Corp., Nokia Corporation, OneWeb, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Smartsky Networks, LLC, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.Key Findings Of The StudyBy communication infrastructure, the small cell segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By technology, eMBB segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By end use, the airport segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.By region, North America dominated the global 5G in aviation market in 2020 in terms of market share.Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:5G in Defense Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-defense-market-A10564 Micro Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-drone-market-A13679

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.