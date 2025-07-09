Oat Milk Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 13.4% during the Forecast Period 2027

Oat Milk Market generated $360.5 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $995.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trend of vegan diet, diversity in plant-based beverages, and prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergy drive the growth of the global oat milk market Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Oat Milk Market by Source (Organic and Conventional), Flavor (Plain and Flavored), Packaging Form (Carton and Bottle), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Grocery Store, Online Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."Get Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7514 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesTrend of vegan diet, diversity in plant-based beverages, and prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergy drive the growth of the global oat milk market. However, discrimination against plant milk via labeling and tax regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, prominence of novel functional beverages and untapped potential from the developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.Leading market playersCalifia Farms, LLCHain Celestial (Dream)Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (Pacific foods)Danone (Silk)HP HOOD LLC. (Plant Oat)Cereal Base Ceba AB (Oatly)Elmhurst Milked Direct LLCRISE Brewing Co.Happy Planet Foods Inc.Earths Own Food CompanyBuy Now https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oat-milk-market/purchase-options The conventional segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast periodBased on source, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global oat milk market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due tolower pricesin comparison to its counterpart and utilization for industrial oat milk production.However, the organic segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2027, owing tosurge in health consciousnessamong consumers, rise in consumer spending, and inclination toward non-GMO and pesticide-free grown materials.The supermarket & hypermarket segment to maintain its lead status by 2027Based on distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global oat milk market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due toincrease in visibility and attractive assortments of plant-based products for consumers and supermarket chains being the most visited store for buying groceries. However, the online retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, owing toincreasein smartphone and internet penetration, convenience & flexibility for consumers, and preference by manufacturers to reach new customers.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7514 Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to grow at the fastest CAGRHowever, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2027, owing torapid increase in demand and acceptance of plant-based food & beverages with surge in consumer spending, huge population base, and rise in health consciousness. However, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue of the global oat milk market, holding around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due toa considerable increase in consumption of plant-based beverages, lactose intolerant population, and the trend of veganism.

