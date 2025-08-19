Sleep Electric Offers a Mobile Showroom, Bringing Adjustable Bed Trials to Melbourne Homes for Over Five Years

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Electric hit a milestone with its mobile showroom service operating across greater Melbourne for over 5 years, enabling residents to trial adjustable electric beds from the comfort of their homes. Over the years growing demand for convenient, in-home options, particularly for those navigating mobility issues or seeking personalised sleep solutions without the need to visit a retail showroom has helped them grow and expand to the size they are today.

The mobile showroom initiative allows prospective clients to explore a range of adjustable beds and mattresses, supported by one-on-one consultations with Sleep Electric team members. The setup is designed to help assess individual needs and living conditions, offering guidance on which models may suit each household best.

This overall demand complements existing Sleep Electric mobile services operating in other parts of Australia, including South East Queensland, Sydney, rural Victoria, Adelaide, and Western Australia. The goal of metropolitan Melbourne aims to increase accessibility for clients who prefer or require in-home assessments due to health, age, or logistical factors.

Known for its hi-lo adjustable beds with features such as vibrational massage, height adjustment, and zero-gravity positioning, Sleep Electric offers options used by both individuals and health professionals. The company’s beds are commonly integrated into care plans supported by My Aged Care and the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Sleep Electric Melbourne mobile service brings a curated selection of adjustable beds directly to clients' homes. This includes the Elite Hi-Lo, Prestige, and Comfort Plus models, each with different specifications to suit various needs, preferences, and budgets. Customers are able to test beds, ask questions, and make decisions at their own pace, without the constraints of a traditional sales environment.

This in-home model supports Sleep Electric’s broader goal of improving sleep quality for Australians through client-focused, evidence-informed solutions. Interested individuals can contact Sleep Electric Melbourne to arrange a home consultation.

About Sleep Electric

Sleep Electric is an Australian-owned provider of adjustable electric beds, offering in-home trials and mobile showrooms across the country. With a focus on functionality, comfort, and accessibility, the company works with individual clients and healthcare providers, including NDIS participants and aged care recipients. The company now offers mobile consultations throughout the metropolitan area, giving clients greater flexibility in exploring sleep solutions aligned with their health and mobility needs.

