Sleep Electric Expands Mobile Showroom Service Across South Australia for In-Home Bed Demonstrations

ADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Electric has expanded its mobile showroom operations across South Australia, providing residents with the opportunity to experience adjustable electric beds in the comfort of their own homes.

The expansion responds to growing demand from individuals, families, and health professionals seeking convenient ways to explore sleep solutions tailored to a variety of health and lifestyle needs. With decades of experience in the sector, Sleep Electric South Australia now offers its mobile service to more regional and metropolitan areas, eliminating the need for clients to visit physical showrooms.

The mobile showroom enables clients to view a wide selection of adjustable beds and mattresses, receive one-on-one consultations, and gain a better understanding of how electric beds can assist with issues such as arthritis, poor circulation, sleep apnea, acid reflux, and injury recovery. These consultations take place in a non-retail environment, enabling informed decision-making without traditional in-store pressures.

Sleep Electric's product range includes standard adjustable beds, hi-lo beds, and massage beds designed to support users with varying mobility levels and comfort preferences. Each product is compliant with Australian industry safety and performance standards.

The in-home trial model is particularly relevant for clients engaged in MyAgedCare or NDIS plans, as well as those seeking alternatives to traditional bedding due to chronic health conditions or post-operative recovery needs.

“Expanding the mobile showroom service throughout South Australia is about meeting people where they are,” a company spokesperson said. “For many of our clients, especially older adults or those with limited mobility, travelling to a showroom isn't always possible. This approach brings the full experience directly to them.”

The company also provides delivery and setup for all purchases, ensuring a seamless transition for clients adopting an adjustable bed system.

This expansion reflects a broader industry trend towards personalised, in-home retail experiences and responds to the specific sleep and health needs of South Australians.

For more information about the mobile showroom service or to schedule an in-home demonstration, visit Sleep Electric’s website at https://www.sleepelectric.com.au/.

About Sleep Electric

Sleep Electric is a 100% Australian-owned and family-operated business specialising in electric adjustable beds. With services available across much of the country, the company focuses on delivering practical, high-quality sleep solutions to support better health outcomes and improved quality of life.

