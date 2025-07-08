Philippines: Strengthening the protection of health care workers in Mindanao

To minimize the impact of violence and improve the resilience of health care workers in Agusan del Norte and other parts of Mindanao, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organized a workshop on the protection of healthcare at the VCDU Grand Convention Hall in Butuan City from 6 to 8 May 2025. At least 35 nurses, doctors, and ambulance drivers from various hospitals, rural health units, and field health services participated in the event.





Napoleon Ashley Lopez (left), administrative officer of Agusan del Norte Provincial Health Office, shares their insights on the rights and responsibilities of health care workers especially during armed conflict and other situations of violence. The session was facilitated by Dr. Srinivasa Ghattamaneni, ICRC Health Delegate (right). Photo: M. Lucero/ICRC.

“Entire communities are at risk when violence and abuse are committed against health care workers and facilities,” said Ishfaq Muhammad Khan, head of the ICRC’s office in Butuan. “With this initiative, we are taking steps to ensure that lifesaving medical care remains protected, respected, and accessible, even during armed conflicts and situations of violence.”

The workshop emphasized that health care workers, health facilities, medical transport and patients should be protected against violence, as established in international humanitarian law. By knowing their rights and responsibilities—even in armed conflict—health care workers should be better able to mitigate risks and adopt protocols to ensure their safety. Ambulance providers were also reminded of the risks they face in situations of violence to help them to meet challenges as safely and effectively as possible.

Lectures, role plays, activities and plenary discussions allowed participants to explore and discuss the challenges they face in their field of work. Together with the ICRC, the health care workers proposed mitigation measures applicable to their areas to improve the delivery of quality health care services.





Healthcare workers in Mindanao participated in a role-play activity to demonstrate how best to manage situations when faced with stress, threats, and physical violence. Photo: M. Lucero/ICRC.

The ICRC recently distributed posters that advocated for the unhampered movement of ambulances even into conflict areas and encouraged people to refrain from bringing weapons into hospitals. The posters are now displayed in Agusan del Norte Provincial Hospital, Surigao del Norte Provincial Hospital, Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center, Democrito Plaza Memorial Hospital and Bukidnon Provincial Hospital.

The ICRC, a neutral and impartial humanitarian organization that protects people affected by armed conflicts around the world, heightened its Healthcare in Danger prevention campaign in the Philippines after health facilities and workers faced issues with violence during the 2017 Marawi conflict.







ICRC health field officer Erik Precillas (right), hands over violence prevention posters to Dr. Edmundo Garcia (center), Medical Center Chief of Bukidnon Provincial Hospital, and nurse Katrina Atay (left) in Maramag, Bukidnon. Photo: ICRC.





Health workers from the Barangay Bangonay health station in Jabonga, Agusan del Norte install a poster promoting safe access for ambulances during emergencies. Photo: R. Esguerra/ICRC.