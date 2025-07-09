Out of the Box | 'How XJTLU shaped my global perspective through real-world experiences'

Who: Felicia Amuntai, a Year Four BSc Information Management and Information Systems student at XJTLU

Experience: First prize at the Eighth Annual Climathon Suzhou

When I first enrolled at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), I never expected that within a few years, I would be pitching climate solutions to experts from UNESCO at the Eighth Annual Climathon Suzhou — a climate solutions workshop and pitch competition.

Felicia Amuntai (far right, in black) presenting her team’s sustainable climate solution at International Business School Suzhou (IBSS)

During the event, I collaborated with teammates from Malaysia, Myanmar, and China to develop sustainable solutions to the climate crisis and compete against universities across China — all under tight preparation time. At the time, working with people from such diverse cultural and academic backgrounds was far outside my comfort zone. We didn’t expect to win, but to our surprise, we took first place.

Felicia Amuntai (far right) and her teammates were awarded for their presentation at the Eighth Annual Climathon Suzhou

This experience taught me that strong teamwork, open communication, and a genuine appreciation for diverse perspectives can lead to meaningful and innovative outcomes. Interestingly, although this Climathon wasn’t directly related to my final year project (FYP), I believe the presentation techniques that my supervisor once gave me while preparing for my FYP helped me a lot. I would like to express my gratitude to Dr Eunkyung Lee for the thoughtful guidance that helped me present with clarity and confidence.

Felicia Amuntai

Another unforgettable milestone was winning the simulation challenge with a team of Chinese students during the Business Strategy module (SMO306). As the only international student, I initially worried about language and cultural barriers. However, working with local students boosted my Chinese skills, deepened my understanding of Chinese business culture, and taught me how to collaborate effectively in a cross-cultural environment. My sincere thanks go to Dr Ewout van der Schaft, whose practical, real-world approach to teaching helped guide our team to success.

Felicia Amuntai (fourth from left) and her team received first prize for the SMO306 Business Simulation Game at XJTLU, joined by Dr Ewout van der Schaft (far left) and Dr Fangrong Li (far right)

Beyond my studies, I was also incredibly grateful to secure an internship at one of the most prominent Italian food chains in China, called Mammamia. There, I worked with colleagues from Italy, the UK, and China. Thanks to my previous experiences in class and competitions, I found working in a multicultural team more familiar. I was already equipped to understand how people from different cultural backgrounds communicate, manage work hours, and give feedback in different ways.

Felicia Amuntai (first from left) with colleagues during her internship at Mammamia

Additionally, considering how challenging it can be for international students to secure job opportunities in China, our University actively organises career fairs for students to participate in. After multiple rounds of interviews with HR teams, I was lucky enough to receive a full-time job offer here in China. This was an especially exciting milestone for me. To me, this offer not only validated my efforts, but also reflected the University’s strong commitment to supporting students’ career development.

What I appreciate most about XJTLU is how it bridges academic learning with real-world experience — through competitions that challenge our thinking, internships that build practical skills, and career fairs that open doors to future opportunities.

Looking back, I’m proud to have chosen XJTLU for my bachelor’s degree. The friends I’ve made – even if we didn’t always see eye to eye – have helped me grow into the person I am today. I’m grateful for the laughter, lessons, and late nights we shared, and I hope we’ll stay connected no matter where life takes us.

Felicia Amuntai (centre) with her IMIS buddies outside the Central Building at XJTLU

I’d like to say “thank you” to the teachers and the entire XJTLU community for all the opportunities, guidance, and encouragement throughout the years. You’ve shaped not only my academic journey, but my personal growth as well.

See you all on top!

By Felicia Amuntai

Edited by Katharina Zhu and Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Felicia Amuntai