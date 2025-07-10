Chicago Residents Can Expect to Pay Between $6,000-$40,000 for a New Roof in 2025

Costs are typically calculated by the square foot. Larger roofs require more materials and labor, which increases the overall cost.

Green Attic Roofing breaks down the real-world factors that shape roof replacement projects, empowering homeowners to plan ahead in 2025.

We're a family-owned Chicago company passionate about building smarter, energy-efficient homes. We started with insulation, then added solar and roofing because those systems work very well together.” — Andrei Turea, co-owner of Green Attic Roofing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of mid-2025, homeowners in Chicago can expect to pay an average of $23,000 for a new roof, based on recent insights into the roof replacement cost in Chicago published by Green Attic Roofing. This cost can vary significantly depending on factors such as roof size, material, complexity, labor, and location. Asphalt is the most affordable option, while slate is the most expensive. Labor alone can account for up to 60% of the total cost, making it a major factor in the final price.

The cost of a new roof is a key consideration for homeowners, making accurate planning essential. With prices ranging from $6,000 to $40,000, getting a custom estimate is the best way to determine exact costs based on specific needs. This helps homeowners budget confidently and avoid unexpected expenses.

Average cost of a new roof in Chicago:

1,000 sq ft: $3,000 – $20,000

1,500 sq ft: $4,500 – $30,000

2,000 sq ft: $6,000 – $40,000

2,500 sq ft: $7,500 – $50,000

3,000 sq ft: $9,000 – $60,000

Aside from the material and labor costs, there are other factors that can impact the total price of a new roof. Permits, weather, and the condition of the old roof can also play a role in the final cost. For example, if a permit is required for the installation, it can add to the overall expense. Similarly, if the weather is unfavorable, it may delay the installation process and result in additional labor costs. Additionally, if the old roof is in poor condition and needs to be removed before the new one can be installed, it can also add to the total cost.

To ensure an accurate estimate and avoid any surprises, homeowners are encouraged to get a custom estimate from a reputable Chicago roofing company. This will allow them to plan and budget accordingly for their new roof. With proper planning and a reliable estimate, homeowners can have peace of mind knowing they are making a sound investment in their home.

In conclusion, as Chicago residents prepare for the year 2025, they can expect to pay an average of $23,000 for a new roof. However, this cost can vary based on several factors, and it is important for homeowners to get a custom estimate to plan accurately. With the right information and proper planning, homeowners can make an informed decision and ensure a successful and cost-effective roof replacement.

About Green Attic Roofing:

Green Attic Roofing is a licensed, insured and full-service roofing contractor serving Chicagoland since 2018. We specialize in expert residential and commercial roofing including metal, slate, cedar, composite tile, TPO, EPDM, Tesla Solar Roofs and more, delivering durable, energy-efficient roofs with guaranteed craftsmanship. As part of our commitment to home efficiency, we also offer attic insulation services that help improve comfort and reduce energy costs year-round.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.