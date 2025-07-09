On This Page

Date: July 31, 2025 Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET

Speaker

David M. Skelton, PhD

Chemist

National Forensic Chemistry Center

Office of Specialty Laboratories and Enforcement Support

Office of the Chief Scientist

Office of the Commissioner

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

About the Speaker

Dr. David Skelton is a chemist at the FDA’s National Forensic Chemistry Center where he serves as an expert in the fields of forensic proteomics and biotherapeutic characterization. His focus has been on the development of proteomic techniques for the analysis of FDA-regulated products. Additionally, he has served as an instructor for multiple FDA training courses pertaining to mass spectrometry.

About the Presentation

Proteins and peptides are being increasingly used in therapeutic formulations. This presentation will discuss the techniques utilized at the National Forensic Chemistry Center to analyze proteins and peptides in FDA-regulated products.

Learning Objectives

Provide a brief introduction to proteomic analyses. Describe the applications of mass spectrometry in forensic proteomics. Discuss work involving forensic proteomics at the NFCC.

To Register

Non-FDA employees must register in:

After MS Teams Webinar registration, you will receive a link via email to access the live webinar. You must log in with the username and password created when you registered. Please pre-register at least two days before the event to ensure you receive the access link and outlook invitation for the session.

For technical assistance please contact: Rakesh.Raghuwanshi@fda.hhs.gov.

