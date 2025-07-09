Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on ICE Protests

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement in light of recent protests:

“In light of recent demonstrations across our communities, my priorities as Attorney General remain clear: protecting both public safety and Nevadans’ constitutional rights, including the First Amendment right to peacefully protest.

Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in the Silver State, and those who break the law will be held accountable. Likewise, those who are exercising their rights peacefully must be protected. Nevada’s local law enforcement agencies are fully equipped to handle both realities. We do not need a federalized National Guard — and we certainly don't need the United States Marine Corps — in Nevada.

I encourage anyone participating in protests to do so peacefully, and I implore the public to obey law enforcement’s orders. If a protest is declared an unlawful assembly by law enforcement, everyone should disperse immediately.”

The Office of the Attorney General has previously issued a document outlining Nevadans’ First Amendment freedoms, which can be accessed here.

###