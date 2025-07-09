Cristina Simmons’ 'Eat Your Feelings' Hits Amazon Bestseller, Sharing a Story of Faith Through Adversity

BUSHNELL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cristina Simmons ’ new book, Eat Your Feelings, has achieved bestseller status on Amazon after its global release. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book details a twenty-year journey of faith, heartbreak, and the ongoing restoration of a family’s hope through seasons of persistent challenges.Eat Your Feelings shares the Simmons family’s journey through a series of trials that tested their endurance and marriage. Told through a narrative rooted in unwavering faith, the book emphasizes how hardship can lay the groundwork for growth and greater understanding. Cristina presents her family’s challenges not just as moments of struggle but as opportunities to gain perspective for others facing similar situations.Simmons’ approach relies on storytelling while encouraging readers to reflect on faith, perseverance, and renewal. Instead of giving direct advice, Eat Your Feelings prompts readers to consider how tough times can change their perspectives on family, faith, and life’s purpose.The book’s success as a bestseller shows how its message resonates with readers seeking stories of resilience. Based on personal experiences, it explores universal themes of endurance, purpose, and the quiet strength that emerges during challenging moments.Cristina Simmons is an author and speaker who shares her family’s story of faith and perseverance to motivate others facing difficulties. Her writing is based on the belief that purpose can be found in every season, and that growth often begins during the toughest times.For additional information about Cristina Simmons and her work, please visit her official website at www.cristinapsimmons.com

