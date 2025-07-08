Governor Stein Visits Clyde, Highlights Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program

NORTH CAROLINA, July 8 - Today Governor Josh Stein visited the Town of Clyde, a recipient of the Small Business Infrastructure Grant program, and met with small business owners downtown to discuss their importance to the local economy.

“Western North Carolina is open for business, and I am grateful to see exciting new development activity in downtowns across the region,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The Department of Commerce has awarded Clyde a Small Business Infrastructure Grant to enhance its sidewalks, curb appeal, and downtown parking. This investment will strengthen local commerce and allow more people to rediscover what makes western North Carolina unforgettable.”

“This recovery project for the Town of Clyde will repair the sidewalk so folks can more easily walk in the downtown business district,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Getting people back downtown will speed recovery as we welcome residents and visitors back to Clyde.”

The Town of Clyde has received $737,477 for its Downtown Clyde Commercial Business District Repair Project. In March, Governor Stein and the North Carolina Department of Commerce launched the Small Business Infrastructure grant program, a $55 million program for local governments to seek up to $1 million to rebuild public infrastructure, such as sidewalks, electrical utilities, and water and sewer systems that affect access to small businesses. The program utilizes state funds appropriated by the North Carolina General Assembly in the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part 1.

During this summer tourism season, Governor Stein and VisitNC are encouraging people to visit western North Carolina as a part of a new tourism initiative, “Rediscover the Unforgettable.” The campaign is available to local chambers of commerce, tourism boards, and small businesses for their promotional efforts.