Central Florida Buyers Take Notice: Over 250 Homes in Volusia County See Price Drops

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Florida housing market is shifting—and buyers eyeing Volusia County may be in a better position than they’ve seen in months. According to local real estate expert Brenden Rendo of The Homes in Orlando Team, over 250 homes across Volusia County have experienced price reductions, signaling a softening in seller expectations and a renewed opportunity for buyers to act.

The data comes from a dedicated market insights page just launched by Rendo’s team: Volusia County Price Reduced Homes, which showcases properties currently discounted across cities like Deltona, DeLand, Ormond Beach, Edgewater, and beyond.

“We’re seeing a clear pattern in Volusia—homes sitting on the market longer and sellers starting to blink,” said Brenden Rendo, Broker Associate with The Homes in Orlando Team. “That creates leverage for buyers who’ve been waiting for better deals or have been priced out of the last two years of craziness. This isn’t a fire sale, but it’s definitely a chance to buy smart.”

The page’s real-time data shows price drops across all brackets:

Under $300,000: Perfect for first-time buyers and investors seeking solid rental yield

$300,001–$500,000: The largest segment with the most variety—pool homes, newer builds, and family-sized properties

Above $500,000: High-end listings, including golf course homes and properties east of I-95, are also adjusting downward

Days on market (DOM) are also increasing, especially in Deltona and DeBary, suggesting sellers are having to make concessions to attract offers.

“If you're a buyer, especially one with financing already lined up, this is your moment to negotiate confidently,” added Rendo. “The market is more balanced now, and homes with reductions are often where the best value is hiding.”

The newly launched Volusia County price reductions page includes:

A searchable breakdown of reduced homes by price range

Mobile-friendly listing gallery updated daily

Embedded IDX access for detailed property info

Contact tools to schedule a showing or request an offer analysis

Unlike national sites cluttered with outdated listings, Rendo’s site is tied directly to the local MLS feed, ensuring buyers only see active, accurate listings with real price changes.

About Brenden Rendo:

Brenden Rendo is a seasoned Central Florida real estate professional with decades of experience helping buyers and sellers navigate a fast-changing market. Known for a no-fluff, data-driven approach, Rendo leads The Homes in Orlando Team with a mission to make smart real estate decisions accessible to everyday homeowners and investors alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

