American Farmers Network Transforms Grass-Fed Beef Industry With Strategic Acquisition of Intermountain Packing

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Farmers Network (AFN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a beef processing plant in Idaho Falls, Intermountain Packing LLC (IMP). This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for both parties, establishing a unique, vertically integrated partnership that solidifies operational control of the entire supply chain from the ranch to the end consumer.

The acquisition brings cattle processing, fabrication, and further processing in-house for AFN, filling the last gap in its supply chain that was previously outsourced. This enhancement ensures that AFN can now oversee every step of the process, guaranteeing the highest standards of quality and sustainability for its grass-fed beef products.

For Intermountain Packing, this partnership leverages their reputation as a state-of-the-art beef processing facility known for its advanced processing capabilities and commitment to quality. IMP’s advanced case-ready capabilities enable AFN to control the end-to-end process under one roof, significantly reducing logistics costs while continuing to deliver cutting-edge packaging, processing quality, and longer shelf life.

“This acquisition is a game-changer for AFN, enabling us to control every aspect of our supply chain. By bringing cattle processing, fabrication, and further processing in-house, we can ensure the highest quality standards from the ranch to the consumer's table. This acquisition of Intermountain Packing not only enhances our operational efficiency but also strengthens our commitment to providing sustainable, highest quality grass-fed beef,” said Sanin Mirvic, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of American Farmers Network.

Bill Hampton, Chief Financial Officer of Intermountain Packing, added, “We are thrilled to join forces with American Farmers Network. This partnership allows us to deploy new processing capabilities and expand our plant's capacity. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the grass-fed beef industry, delivering exceptional products to our consumers while optimizing our operations.”

About American Farmers Network

American Farmers Network specializes in using sustainable and regenerative practices that prioritize the health and well-being of our animals, the environment, and our community. We believe that the best way to produce high-quality, delicious meat is to treat our animals with respect and give them the freedom to roam and graze on nutrient-rich pastures. That's why we never use hormones, antibiotics, or GMOs in our operations, and we always put animal welfare first.

We take pride in the integrity of our products and the transparency of our process. Every pound of beef is grass-fed, all-natural and/or certified organic, and comes from the Angus cattle breed. We offer CPG brands, food service and institutional clients an unparalleled product portfolio and service, ready to be activated on short timeline at scalable volume.

Founded in 2004, AFN works with an extensive network of more than 2,000 independent family ranchers and provides raw materials and finished products to vast majority of major CPG brands and retailers in the country. The company’s grass-fed beef is also Certified Humane, Non-GMO Project Verified, genetically Angus, as well as born, raised and processed in the USA. For more information, visit us online at our website or on LinkedIn.

