Prepare for a Jam-Packed Blockbuster Summer Movie Season

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether it’s pulse-pounding dinosaurs on Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Rebirth, high velocity action on the track at a Formula One Grand Prix in F1, or watching the Man of Steel save Metropolis in Superman, theaters are expected to be busy this summer as Hollywood rolls out some of their biggest and boldest blockbusters.

Just in time for the summer blockbuster season, cinema expert, Jed Harmsen is here to help you make a plan to make the most of your movie going experience. The best sound and visuals transform a film from something you just watch into something you become a part of. Ultra-vivid Dolby Vision picture and immersive Dolby Atmos sound reveal greater depth and details in your favorite entertainment, placing you in the heart of the story. Experience the power of Dolby at a Dolby Cinema or a Dolby Atmos-equipped theater to enjoy the ultimate moviegoing experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.dolby.com/movies-tv/cinema.

