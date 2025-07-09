MARKETING POWERHOUSES KIM SHERMAN AND SHANA STARR JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH OPEN DOOR CONSULTING

Kim Sherman, Founder & CEO of Open Door Consulting

Sherman unveils new agency with Starr named President

In today’s ever-evolving marketing landscape, businesses need high-level strategists who’ve successfully navigated decades of industry transformation.” — Kim Sherman, Founder & CEO

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move that unites two of Southern California’s most respected marketing minds, Kim Sherman has launched Open Door Consulting —and named veteran strategist Shana Starr as the firm’s President.Sherman, who founded and led one of Orange County’s most established full-service marketing agencies Echo Media Group for more than 30 years, will serve as Founder & CEO. With Open Door Consulting, she sets her sights on delivering modern, results-focused programs that help companies grow with clarity, creativity, and purpose.“Open Door is about working with the best—people and clients,” said Sherman. “In today’s ever-evolving marketing landscape, businesses need high-level strategists who’ve successfully navigated decades of industry transformation. That’s what we bring—real-world experience, clarity, and smart execution that cuts through the noise.”The appointment of Starr, herself a successful agency founder and marketing leader, marks a powerful addition to the firm’s leadership. Starr brings more than 30 years of experience in elevating brands through media, storytelling, and strategic communications. She is widely recognized for her work in public relations, brand strategy, and executive visibility, having led high-profile campaigns for national brands and helped C-suite leaders amplify their thought leadership in competitive industries.“I’ve long admired Kim’s career and the impact she’s made,” said Starr. “When we reconnected, the chemistry was instant. We both believe in working with people we love and delivering thoughtful, effective programs that drive real business growth.”Together, Sherman and Starr form a dynamic leadership team—both having led respected agencies to successful exits and built enduring client relationships rooted in creativity, strategy, and measurable results.“Shana is a force,” added Sherman. “Her strategic mindset, media expertise, and ability to build lasting partnerships make her the perfect addition. We’re aligned in values, and that’s the foundation for everything we do.”Open Door Consulting partners with a curated roster of clients across categories—from consumer brands to emerging ventures—helping them refine positioning, amplify awareness, and build lasting relevance through smart, insight-driven marketing.About Open Door ConsultingOpen Door Consulting is a boutique strategic marketing and advisory firm based in Southern California. Founded by 30+ year marketing veteran Kim Sherman, the agency is built on the belief that real impact happens when you open doors—connecting top-tier talent, senior strategists, and clients ready to raise their game. Whether facilitating new business opportunities, elevating brand visibility, empowering emerging pioneers, or strengthening community impact, Open Door stands for meaningful connections and modern marketing solutions. Led by Sherman and newly appointed President Shana Starr, the firm brings together a powerhouse team with decades of experience in brand strategy, media, PR, and executive leadership—delivering clarity, creativity, and results in today’s ever-evolving marketing landscape. Learn more at www.opendoor-consulting.com

