Mobility City of Coastal, AL, Delivers Fast, Reliable Mobility Equipment Repairs for Veterans

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owners Tim and Vickie Maatouk are ready to help you find the correct mobility equipment solution that provide comfort and convenience Mobility City of Coastal AL storefront at 15333 State Hwy 59, Suite A, Foley, AL 36535 251-333-1227 Technicians in Vans come from Coastal AL to Service your Mobility Equipment on site

Vickie and Tim Maatouk are building trusted partnerships with local Veterans Administration facilities to help Veterans stay mobile and live independently

FOLEY, AL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Coastal, AL , part of the nationwide Mobility City network, is proud to serve local Veterans and VA facilities along Alabama’s Gulf Coast. With fast response times and expert technicians, Mobility City Coastal helps Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life with dignity.“From Mobile to Gulf Shores, and Pensacola FL, we’re committed to supporting those who served,” said Tim Maatouk, owner, Mobility City of Coastal Alabama. “Our team delivers expert repairs and white-glove service for the Veterans in the Coastal Alabama territory.”Fast, Reliable, Professional Repairs -by trained technicians providing rapid response times, accurate diagnostics, to restore critical mobility equipment quickly and effectively.Short Response Time- estimates are provided within 48 hours, and repairs are normally completed in under 5 days.Convenient - at-home battery testing and replacement, white-glove delivery, equipment setup, and product training directly to the Veterans' door.Transparent Pricing - contracted labor rate card and a Veteran's discount.Skilled, Certified Mobility City Technicians perform the work directly - no third-party or middlemen involved.Warranty for Peace of Mind - every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.Manufacturer Certified - trained and certified by over 20 leading manufacturers, Mobility City technicians ensure quality while verifying potential additional part warranties to save time and money.Accredited & Compliant — every location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Services Include:Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), and standard DME.This includes battery and charger replacements and white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training.About Mobility City of Coastal ALMobility City of Coastal Alabama, owned by Vickie and Tim Maatouk , opened to help customers with mobility challenges. They provide repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.

Why do Veterans Trust Mobility City of Coastal Alabama?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.