Governor Stein Surveys Storm Damage in Alamance and Orange Counties, Thanks First Responders & Emergency Officials

Today Governor Josh Stein visited Alamance and Orange Counties to survey storm damage caused by Tropical Storm Chantal and to thank first responders for their work to keep people safe throughout the region. The visit included the Lake Michael Dam. As the water rose Sunday, the dam was at risk of failure and emergency responders successfully evacuated the surrounding area.

“Our hearts go out to the families who lost a loved one during the storm. I am grateful to the local and state emergency responders who worked quickly to evacuate people and keep so many people safe,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As counties across central North Carolina continue to recover, we will be there to support them.”

Local States of Emergency remain in place for Alamance, Moore, Orange, and Person Counties with two local emergency operations centers activated. Crews are working to restore power, utilities, and road access. On Monday, NC DOT reopened several major roads, including I-40/85 in Alamance County. Sixty-five roads remain closed due to the weather event. Residents should remain cautious near creeks and low-lying roads, as some flooding and debris may still be present.

“This historic weather event caused flooding like we haven’t seen in several decades in the central part of the state,” said Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins. “We are working as quickly as possible to assess and reopen roads as soon as water levels recede and our crews are safely able to do so.”

“The State Emergency Response Team remains in close coordination with our state and local partners as we collectively navigate and assess the impacts from Tropical Storm Chantal,” said Director Will Ray of North Carolina Emergency Management. “This is a reminder for all North Carolinians to be informed, have a plan, and have a disaster kit ready to go at home.”

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Be sure to follow your local government and local news outlets on their websites and on social media and avoid any closed areas as work crews complete repairs. Many local emergency management agencies have public notification systems in place that you can sign up to receive.