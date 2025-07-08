NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Order to Union-Based Concrete Contractor for Multiple Workers’ Rights Violations 

June 4, 2025



TRENTON – Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Wage and Hour Compliance issued the following stop-work order on May 28, 2025:

Employer: BMC Concrete Foundations LLC of Union, N.J. (subcontractor)

Work Location: 11 Charlton Street, Princeton, N.J.

Nature of Work: Concrete work/foundation

SWO Category: Construction

Details: BMC Concrete Foundations was hired to the project by primary contractor C & S Foundation Inc. of Waretown, N.J.

Violations: Records (No daily/Weekly Hours); Failure to Pay or Offer (Earned Sick Leave); Records (Earned Sick Leave); Notification/Posting (Earned Sick Leave); Failure to Properly Classify Employees; and Improper Classification of Construction Workers.

Workers Affected: 12

NJDOL has issued 191 stop-work orders since these powers were expanded in July 2019.

Stop-work orders are initiated by NJDOL to halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers, or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations. An employer may appeal a stop-work order, in which case NJDOL has seven days to schedule a hearing.

NJDOL continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued, and can assess civil penalties of $5,000 per day against an employer conducting business in violation of the order. The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and penalties have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.

For more information on worker benefits and protections, please visit myworkrights.nj.gov.

