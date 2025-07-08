Bulgaria to join euro area on 1 January 2026

8 July 2025

Conversion rate of lev fixed at 1.95583 = EUR 1

Bulgaria joined the ERM II in 2020

Bulgarian banks supervised by ECB since 2020

Today the Council of the European Union formally approved the accession of Bulgaria to the euro area on 1 January 2026 and determined a Bulgarian lev conversion rate of 1.95583 per euro. This is the current central rate of the lev in the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II), which the currency joined on 10 July 2020. The European Central Bank (ECB) and Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank) agreed to monitor developments in the Bulgarian lev against the euro on the foreign exchange market until 1 January 2026.

With the entry into force of the close cooperation framework between the ECB and Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank), the ECB has been responsible for directly supervising four significant institutions and overseeing 13 less significant institutions in Bulgaria since 1 October 2020.

