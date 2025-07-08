Alsana Offers Comprehensive Eating Disorder Treatment at Birmingham Campus

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana has integrated multiple levels of care at its Birmingham, Alabama eating disorder treatment location by offering Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs alongside existing residential care at the same campus. This integrated setup gives adults access to different treatment levels in one place, supporting consistent care even as clinical needs change. Alsana is the home for eating disorder treatment in Birmingham.According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, about 9% of Alabama residents—more than 430,000 people—will face an eating disorder during their lifetime. These are some of the deadliest mental health conditions. Early detection and treatment matter.The Birmingham campus features:A quiet environment in the hills of BirminghamOn-site access to medical, nutritional, and therapeutic careProgramming that flexes with the needs of adults managing recovery and daily lifeLearn more about Alsana’s Birmingham services [here] About AlsanaAlsana is a treatment community for adults recovering from eating disorders , offering care in person and online nationwide. Services include Residential, PHP, and IOP programs in Alabama and California, with virtual support available across the U.S. The Adaptive Care Modelblends evidence-based therapies, medical oversight, nutritional guidance, movement, and relational support. Programs are inclusive across gender identities and sexual orientations and include specialized care for vegan clients and individuals with ED-DMT1 (diabulimia). Visit www.alsana.com to learn more.

