Plantation Villa Celebrates the Success of Its 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training

Plantation Villa, Sri Lanka’s renowned wellness retreat centre, proudly reflects on the success of its 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) held in June.

HEREFORD, KINGS CAPLE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plantation Villa , Sri Lanka’s renowned wellness retreat centre, proudly reflects on the success of its 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) held from June 5 to 27, 2025. The immersive 22-day program welcomed students from around the world to deepen their practice, study the art of teaching yoga, and embrace a holistic yogic lifestyle.Set amidst over 30 acres of lush tropical greenery, the training provided the perfect backdrop for learning and self-discovery. The program followed the authentic teachings of T. Krishnamacharya, the father of modern yoga, integrating traditional asana, pranayama, meditation, philosophy, and yoga therapy principles. Participants explored these ancient practices under the expert guidance of Bernardo Staut, Plantation Villa’s lead teacher, and a team of experienced instructors and Ayurvedic doctors.A Transformative ExperienceThe training successfully equipped attendees with:A Yoga Alliance-recognised 200-hour certification, enabling them to teach globally.In-depth understanding of yoga as a complete system for physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual development.Skills to adapt practices for individual needs, emphasising yoga’s therapeutic potential.A unique immersion in Ayurvedic living, with daily vegetarian meals and lifestyle guidance from Plantation Villa’s on-site Ayurveda team.Many graduates described the experience as life-changing, highlighting the supportive community, the balance of rigorous study and personal growth, and the opportunity to live and learn in harmony with nature.Participant Reflections“This training went beyond postures — it was a journey into the heart of yoga. The knowledge, the setting, and the connections we built will stay with me forever.” – June 2025 Graduate“Plantation Villa created the ideal environment to learn and heal. I leave with confidence in my teaching abilities and a deeper connection to myself.” – June 2025 GraduateLooking AheadBuilding on the success of this program, Plantation Villa is already planning future Yoga Teacher Trainings and specialised retreats that continue to honour tradition while meeting the needs of modern practitioners. The retreat remains committed to offering authentic, transformative experiences that bridge ancient wisdom and contemporary well-being.About Plantation VillaPlantation Villa is an award-winning retreat centre dedicated to promoting well-being through Yoga, Meditation, and Ayurveda. For over 13 years, it has provided transformative experiences to guests from around the world.For more information or to reserve your place in the next training:reservations@srimal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.