Elizabeth Moore Joins Health Equity Internship Program to Advance Population Health and Advocate for the Underserved

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is proud to welcome Elizabeth “Lizzie” Moore as an Intern in its Health Equity Internship Program. Lizzie is currently pursuing her Master of Public Health (MPH) at the University of New England (UNE), bringing a strong commitment to addressing health inequities and a passion for population health.Lizzie’s dedication to health equity is deeply personal. With roots in rural southern Ohio, she has witnessed firsthand how systemic barriers in healthcare disproportionately affect marginalized communities. Her professional experience working on an inner-city maternal postpartum unit has further highlighted the urgent need for improved support for new mothers and reforms in reproductive and minority healthcare.She enters the field of public health with a solid foundation of clinical experience, giving her a comprehensive perspective on the challenges that patients and providers face every day. Her academic focus and lived experiences fuel her advocacy for policies that expand access to care for underserved populations.“Lizzie represents the future of public health leadership,” said Dr. Whitney Perkins Witt , President & CEO of the Health Equity Consulting Group. “Her firsthand experience, clinical insight, and unwavering passion for equity make her an invaluable addition to our team. We’re honored to support her journey and excited to see the impact she will make in the field.”“I am thrilled to be part of the Health Equity Consulting Group, where I can apply my clinical background to help address real-world challenges,” said Lizzie Moore. “This opportunity allows me to contribute to meaningful change, especially for communities that have been historically overlooked in our healthcare system.”With interests spanning health equity, population health, and healthcare policy, Lizzie is eager to contribute to the HEC Group’s mission of driving equitable solutions and transforming healthcare delivery. Her insight, compassion, and dedication make her a valued addition to the internship program and a rising voice in public health.For more information about The Health Equity Consulting Group, please visit https://www.healthequityconsult.com or email info@healthequityconsult.com.About the Health Equity Consulting Group:The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is a women-owned public health firm committed to advancing equity through innovative solutions, policy development, research, and strategic partnerships. HEC Group collaborates with stakeholders across sectors to design culturally responsive programs that improve health outcomes and address social determinants of health.

