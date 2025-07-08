Avoiding Estate Planning Mistakes: Patrick Coudrain on Above The Legal Limit with Justin Chopin

The Truth About Successions with Patrick Coudrain | Episode 50

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What really happens when someone dies without an estate plan? In Episode 50 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin sits down with Louisiana attorney Patrick Coudrain to uncover The Truth About Successions.

From the hidden pitfalls of dying intestate to the critical role of wills and trusts, this episode offers clear, practical guidance for protecting your assets—and your loved ones—before it’s too late. Whether you’re planning your estate or managing the succession of a relative, this discussion is essential listening for anyone who wants to avoid common mistakes and secure their legacy.

Episode Highlights:

In this informative conversation, Justin and Patrick break down:

- What Really Happens Without an Estate Plan: How Louisiana’s succession laws determine who inherits—and why it can get complicated fast.

- Common Mistakes Families Make: The errors Patrick sees most often and how to avoid them.

- Trusts, Wills, and Probate: What these tools actually do and how they work in Louisiana.

- How to Plan Ahead: Practical steps to protect your family and ensure your wishes are honored.

“The Truth About Successions” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Stream it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts,or YouTube for practical, must-know advice about protecting your legacy.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit delivers candid conversations about law, justice, and real-world issues that affect everyday people. With a focus on empowerment and education, each episode highlights professionals and changemakers working to make a difference. New episodes launch every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.



