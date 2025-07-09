Yarde Metals Brings Unmatched Metal Supply Solutions to Fraser, MI

Metal Supply by Yarde

Yarde Metals in Fraser, MI, offers high-quality, customizable metal products and services, supporting industries with precision and reliability.

FRASER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yarde Metals is proud to announce its continued commitment to providing high-quality metal solutions to industries in Fraser, Michigan. Located at 18255 Malyn Blvd, the Fraser facility specializes in delivering precision-cut aluminum, stainless steel, carbon steel, and brass products tailored to meet the specific needs of sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and construction.

Comprehensive Metal Offerings for Diverse Industries

The Fraser facility of Yarde Metals stands out as a full-service metal distribution and processing center, offering a wide selection of materials and fabrication capabilities tailored to industrial demands. Clients in the aerospace, automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors benefit from a broad inventory and precision services that enhance production speed, material accuracy, and overall quality.

From sheets, plates, rods, bars, to tubes, Yarde Metals delivers high-performance materials in aluminum, stainless steel, carbon steel, and brass. All products are available with custom dimensions and finishes, ensuring they fit the unique specifications of each project. Whether a customer needs one-time specialty fabrication or recurring supply contracts, Yarde’s Fraser location is equipped to deliver.

Yarde Metals provides an array of precision-cutting and material processing solutions for sheet and plate products:

Aluminum, stainless steel, and carbon sheet cut to length

Precision aluminum sheet & plate sawing

Standard plate sawing for materials up to 33" thick

Sawing and shearing of aluminum, stainless, and carbon steels

Custom fabrication of circles and rings

Flame cutting, high-definition plasma cutting, waterjet cutting, and laser cutting for intricate or high-volume projects

These services help reduce waste, lower costs, and allow businesses to integrate cut-to-spec materials directly into production lines. Yarde Metals is equally equipped to handle bar stock and custom metal shapes, with a robust lineup of saws and mills:

Standard band sawing for materials through 40" OD

Carbide band sawing through 16" OD

Carbide saw cutting up to 3 7/8" OD

Duplex milling for precision flatness and squareness

Lathe turning and de-burring for smooth finishes and precision tolerances

These services are critical for customers requiring high-volume, tight-tolerance components.

Strategic Location and Timely Delivery

Positioned in Fraser, MI, the facility offers fast and efficient delivery to clients throughout the region. With in-house logistics coordination and reliable turnaround, Yarde helps industries stay agile—even under tight timelines or demanding specifications.

Backed by advanced technology and decades of experience, Yarde Metals’ Fraser location delivers the high-performance metals and precision services that modern industries demand.

Commitment to Quality and Certification

Yarde Metals maintains ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100 Rev D certifications, reflecting its dedication to quality management and continuous improvement. These certifications are particularly significant for clients in the aerospace and defense sectors, where adherence to stringent quality standards is paramount. The company's commitment to quality ensures that clients receive materials that meet or exceed industry expectations.

Advanced Processing Capabilities

Equipped with state-of-the-art processing equipment, Yarde Metals offers services such as precision cutting and custom fabrication. These capabilities enable clients to receive ready-to-use materials, reducing the need for additional processing and thereby saving time and resources. The facility's advanced technology ensures high precision and consistency across all products.

Customer-Centric Approach

Yarde Metals places a strong emphasis on building lasting relationships with its clients. The team works closely with customers to understand their unique needs and challenges, offering tailored solutions that drive success. This customer-centric approach has established the company as a trusted partner in the metal supply industry.

Supporting the Local Economy

By operating in Fraser, Yarde Metals contributes to the local economy through job creation and partnerships with local businesses. The facility's presence supports the region's industrial growth and underscores Yarde Metals' commitment to community development.



About Yarde Metals

Yarde Metals specializes in providing high-performance metal solutions, including aluminum, stainless steel, carbon steel, and brass products. With a focus on quality, customization, and customer service, the Fraser facility serves a diverse range of industries, delivering materials that meet exacting standards and support project success.

