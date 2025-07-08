XPOSE Cosmetics Empowers Women to Celebrate Inner and Outer Beauty at Every Stage of Life

XPOSE Founder Soraya

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new force in the beauty world is making waves—and it’s about more than makeup. XPOSE Cosmetics, a 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty line founded by attorney-turned-entrepreneur Soraya , officially launched last week with a bold mission: to help women feel their most beautiful—inside and out—at every stage of life.Born and raised in the heart of Los Angeles, Soraya proudly carries her Iranian heritage, blending two rich cultures as an Iranian American woman carving her own path in a vibrant and competitive city. That dual identity informs everything she does—from the values behind her brand to the diverse women it aims to uplift.XPOSE Cosmetics was born from Soraya’s deep-rooted love for beauty and shaped by her own journey of self-discovery. It’s more than just a makeup brand —it’s a celebration of individuality, confidence, and empowerment for women everywhere: from young athletes battling acne and self-esteem issues, to new moms managing hormonal changes, to working women juggling it all who just need a moment of confidence.“XPOSE Cosmetics was inspired by the moments in my life where I didn’t feel beautiful,” said Soraya. “From being an athlete with acne to becoming a new lawyer feeling disconnected from my true self, I know how important it is to not just look good but to feel good in your own skin. That’s what XPOSE is all about.”Though she holds a law degree and began her career in the legal world, Soraya’s passion pulled her back to beauty—a space she’d been immersed in since childhood through her mother’s work with top global beauty brands. As a little girl, she’d mix perfumes and lotions in the family kitchen, unknowingly laying the groundwork for her future in product development.“I was deeply involved in every step of product development, working hand-in-hand with our formulators and manufacturers,” she said. “My guiding principle has always been quality over quantity; I truly believe in offering a curated selection of exceptional products rather than an overwhelming array.”That ethos is reflected in XPOSE’s thoughtfully edited debut collection of high-performance, high-pigment products, including:Eyeshadows – intensely pigmented, long-lasting, and customizable through a build-your-own palette systemLiquid Lipsticks – available in matte and metallic shades with serious staying powerBlushes – formulated to flatter all skin tones with rich pigment and all-day wearBrushes – cruelty-free tools for seamless, professional-quality applicationAll products are made in the USA, 100% vegan, and cruelty-free. Designed for both everyday consumers and professional makeup artists, XPOSE delivers accessible luxury that enhances confidence and celebrates self-expression.XPOSE is proudly female-founded and built on a foundation of sisterhood, self-worth, and self-love. Soraya sees the brand not just as a collection of beauty products—but as a platform to amplify the voices and experiences of women from all backgrounds.“I want every woman—whether she’s getting ready for work, a night out, or just needs a little pick-me-up after a long day—to feel seen, celebrated, and confident,” said Soraya. “XPOSE Cosmetics is about embracing the real, messy, beautiful parts of life—and looking and feeling your best through it all.”Currently available online at https://www.xposecosmetics.com , XPOSE is also in active discussions with key retail partners to expand distribution in the months ahead.The brand's first wave of customer feedback has already been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the rich pigment, customizable features, and luxe feel. XPOSE Cosmetics is poised to become a beauty essential for anyone seeking products that empower, inspire, and perform.Visit http://www.xposecosmetics.com for more information.For further information, to set up media interviews and distribution opportunities please contact: Tracey Sameyah Tracey@Sameyahgroup.com# # #

