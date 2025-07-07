Attorney General Bonta Blasts U.S. EPA for Illegally Terminating Environmental Justice Grants

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today co-led a multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting an amicus brief supporting Earthjustice, Public Rights Project, and Southern Environmental Law Center in their class action lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for unlawfully terminating the Environmental and Climate Justice Block Grant program. The funding, secured through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), was explicitly appropriated by Congress to ensure that communities across the country would have access to clean air, safe water, and healthy homes, with a particular focus on supporting disadvantaged communities nationwide. In today’s amicus brief, the attorneys general argue that the Trump Administration’s actions to terminate the grant program will leave hundreds of local communities nationwide unable to pursue vital environmental justice and public health projects — jeopardizing their fight for clean air, safe water, and climate resilience efforts.

“Congress directed these funds to protect public health and address long-standing environmental injustices in communities that have borne the brunt of pollution for decades,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We are not going to stand by while this administration continues to take illegal action and dismantle environmental justice programs where they are most urgently needed.”

More than 200 grantees of the terminated program within the coalition of states— including non-profits, local and regional governments, Native American tribes, and educational institutions — were slated to receive over $1.38 billion to support frontline communities in combating pollution, improving public health infrastructure, and building climate resilience. Due to the termination of this program, at least 40 grantees within California have lost access to over $301 million in funding from the EPA, which represents the greatest number of EPA grantees and highest amount of EJ funding from EPA flowing to any single state.

In the amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta, alongside the coalition, argues that:

The termination of the program disproportionately harms marginalized and historically disadvantaged communities — including Native American tribes, non-profits serving low-income neighborhoods, and communities of color — undermining the core purpose of Congress’s instruction to EPA when it passed the IRA.

By halting critical environmental justice and public health improvement projects, the Trump Administration’s actions put vulnerable populations at increased health risk.

The Plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits in their argument that the EPA acted unlawfully by rescinding grants that were explicitly authorized by Congress under the IRA.

Attorney General Bonta co-led the filing of today’s amicus brief, together with the Attorneys General of New York and Massachusetts, and is joined by the following states and territories: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawai‘i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

A copy of the amicus brief can be found here.