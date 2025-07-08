Attorney General James Urges DoorDash Delivery Workers to File Claims to Receive Funds from $16.75 Million Settlement 

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today urged current and former delivery workers who have received notice that they are eligible for the DoorDash settlement reached by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to file claims by September 30, 2025. In February 2025, Attorney General James secured $16.75 million for delivery workers after an OAG investigation found that DoorDash misled both consumers and delivery workers (known as Dashers) by using tips intended for Dashers to subsidize their guaranteed pay. Now, Attorney General James is urging all delivery workers who have received notice of the settlement from settlement administrator Atticus Administration to submit a claim online before the deadline.

“New York's delivery workers are integral to our communities, working tirelessly to bring food and other essentials directly to our doorsteps in all conditions,” said Attorney General James. “I am proud to return millions to the pockets of hardworking Dashers and ensure transparency in DoorDash’s payment practices going forward. I urge any Dasher who received notice of the settlement to file a claim now to get their money back before the deadline on September 30, 2025. My office will always fight to ensure workers in New York receive the treatment, benefits, and wages they are due.”

Earlier this year, Attorney General James secured $16.75 million from DoorDash in a landmark settlement, which also required the company to revise its payment practices, enhance transparency for both customers and Dashers, and improve order history access for Dashers. Those who delivered for DoorDash in New York between May 2017 and September 2019 and had tips applied to their guaranteed pay are eligible to receive money from the settlement fund, which is being entirely distributed to current and former Dashers. Any delivery worker who received notice from Atticus Administration but has yet to file a claim is encouraged to file a claim online as soon as possible.

The OAG investigation revealed that between May 2017 and September 2019, DoorDash used a guaranteed pay model that let Dashers see how much they would be paid before accepting a delivery. Under this model, rather than the customer’s tip being given to Dashers on top of their guaranteed pay, the customer’s tip was used to subsidize the guaranteed pay that the Dashers had already been offered.

In its investigation, OAG found that customers were misled into believing their tips would directly benefit Dashers. Instead, DoorDash would keep the tips meant for Dashers and take it out of their guaranteed pay. DoorDash would guarantee pay to a Dasher, and then only actually pay them whatever the tip did not cover. DoorDash also failed to clearly disclose these practices to customers and Dashers. At checkout, customers were encouraged to tip with a message reading “Dashers will always receive 100 percent of the tip.” Disclosures about the use of tips were buried in online documents and inaccessible during critical moments in the ordering process. Customers had no way of knowing that DoorDash was using tips to reduce its own costs.

Approximately 63,000 delivery workers who delivered food for DoorDash in New York between May 2017 and September 2019 are eligible to receive funds from this settlement. Eligible Dashers have received notice of the settlement via mail, email, and/or text, including information on how to file a claim.

Anyone experiencing an issue filing a claim should contact Atticus Administration directly. Dashers with questions about the settlement can contact 1-800-270-1039 or info@NYDoorDashSettlement.com. More information can be found on OAG’s website.