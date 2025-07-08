Submit Release
Henry County Attorney Indicted, Accused of Assault and Sexual Battery

HENRY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of assault and sexual battery has resulted in the arrest of a Henry County attorney.

In October of 2024, at the request of District Attorney General Pro Tem Mike Dunavant, agents began investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by Michael Ainley. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that on multiple occasions Ainley was sexually inappropriate with female clients.

On July 7th, a Henry County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ainley (DOB 10/17/53), of Paris, with one count each of Assault, Sexual Battery, and Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure. He was booked into the Henry County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

