THE SATO PROJECT AND RETRIEVAIR FLY DOZENS OF STRAY AND ABANDONED RESCUE DOGS OUT OF PUERTO RICO TO NEW LOVING HOMES

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, July 5, 2025, The Sato Project , a leading animal rescue organization dedicated to disrupting the stray dog overpopulation crisis in Puerto Rico, flew 37 dogs to meet their adopters in New Jersey. The flight was operated by RetrievAir, along with airline partner RVR, and supported by generous contributions from several key partners, including Christopher N. Harding and Flew The Coop® , The Miranda Family Fund, Tracy and Andy Warren, Sidewalk Angels, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.According to The Sato Project, an estimated 650,000 stray dogs currently roam the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico. This Freedom Flight, as they call it, was part of the rescue’s “one-two punch approach” to addressing the overpopulation crisis in Puerto Rico. Their mission seeks to interrupt the cycle of over-breeding at the root through a combination of no-cost spay/neuter/vaccination clinics and adoptions. On board the flight were Clara and Juliet, sato sisters found, and now adopted, together.“Clara and Juliet won the lottery,” says Chrissy Beckles, the President/Founder of The Sato Project. “Their new owners hired a trainer weeks before bringing the girls home. They’ve been going on family pack walks every day and playing together in the backyard. We are so happy for these sweet sisters - from the streets of Puerto Rico to safe and loved in a big family, together.”Entrepreneur and philanthropist Christopher N. Harding and Flew The Coop, the animal welfare arm of Global Empowerment Mission, have supported The Sato Project’s missions for years—contributing to several life-saving airlifts and initiatives. Most recently, Flew The Cooplaunched a new initiative in partnership with FidoAlert™ , the largest free nationwide pet alert network, to provide tools and resources for keeping pets safe during natural disasters, including hurricane preparedness tips and real-time lost pet alerts.“We’ve seen firsthand the incredible work Chrissy and her team at The Sato Project do,” said Christopher Harding, founder of Flew The Coop. “Our mission is to show up where animals need us most, and The Sato Project’s tireless efforts to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs align with everything we stand for. We’re proud to have been part of this critical Freedom Flight and to work alongside Chrissy to give every animal a second chance.”To make a contribution to The Sato Project’s fundraising efforts, you can visit their campaign page today.###About The Sato ProjectSince its inception in 2011, The Sato Project has rescued more than 8,000 stray dogs (known in Puerto Rico as “satos”), rehabilitated them with the highest standards of veterinary care, and placed them in loving homes on the U.S. mainland. The Sato Project is also dedicated to addressing the underlying causes of the stray dog overpopulation crisis through community outreach and free spay, neuter, and vaccination initiative known as Operation Sato. For additional information, you can visit their website at www.thesatoproject.org or follow them on social media @thesatoproject.About Flew The CoopFounded in 2022 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Christopher N. Harding, Flew The Coopis a charitable campaign that works in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to rescue animals in need and provide emergency assistance to pets in crisis. Through the power of partnership, Flew The Coophas built a diverse, global network of partners and supporters who share its mission to mobilize in real-time to support animals and empowers pet owners and communities to prepare in advance for emergencies and disasters. For more information, visit www.FlewTheCoop.org and follow on Instagram @FlewtheCoop_.

