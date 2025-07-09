Wijs Puts the Power of Data Within Reach for All Construction

Enhanced analytics enable better visibility into operations, data-driven decisions, and targeted improvements for firms of any size.

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wijs Safety Software is proud to announce enhanced analytics and reporting that puts the power of data within reach of all construction companies and EHS firms. With an estimated 50% to 60% of small or medium-sized construction firms not collecting or using data [1] Wijs makes it easier than ever for companies to gather and mine their data for actionable insights into their operations.

The enhanced analytics from Wijs gives companies both visibility into their safety program and ease of reporting in several key ways. First, Wijs automatically tracks safety KPIs like compliance and submitted forms in real-time through the Compliance Tracker, for both crews and subtrades. Second, it provides safety managers with predictive analytics to identify trends and patterns and make targeted continual improvements. Third, it accelerates reporting so management can quickly view detailed reports on any data captured in the field and use it to make data-informed decisions on operations. And finally, it helps safety managers ensure they’re ready for audits by identifying any gaps in historical data.

“Analytics are a powerful lever for construction companies to improve their safety and efficiency in today’s competitive market, yet many SMBs don’t take advantage of it,” says Steve Hall, CEO of Wijs. “With Wijs, it’s no longer the sole purview of larger firms. By including our comprehensive analytics within our platform, we’re giving our clients of all sizes the real-time safety data they need to make appropriate decisions for their business.”

With Wijs, construction firms can generate colorful data visualizations to gain both big picture views and more detailed insights into their safety program. Management can zoom out for a broad overview of safety performance for entire organizations, or filter for a specific project, location, operation, team and entity. When they want a more granular picture, they can zoom in for detailed data like incidents, root cause, employee participation, failed items and more. At any time, they can drill down further by simply clicking on an area on a chart to reveal a more detailed breakdown.

“Our enhanced analytics help contractors and trades take their safety program from reactive to proactive with insights they can quickly act on,” continues Hall. “Using predictive analytics, they can identify trends and patterns, then apply tailored course corrections to improve worker safety and project outcomes in a targeted way.”

For example, safety managers can view data for the most common incident types and break them down, see the number of times toolbox talks have been given by worker or topic, relate that to their hazard analytics, then assign further toolbox talks and training. They could also view failed items, delve further into how many times an asset has failed, and where it’s failed, then assign preventive maintenance to avoid unscheduled downtime.

Key features of enhanced analytics and reporting in Wijs include:

-Automated real-time data on daily compliance, submissions and employee participation

-Flexible filtering by company, entity, location, crew and supervisor

-Reporting on any individual items on forms submitted by the field

-Full-colour visualization with simultaneous charts

-Clicking into charts to drill down dynamically

-Assigning training, toolbox talks, maintenance and more based on predictive analytics

-Instant access to historical data and report generation for audit or safety inspections

