Mobility City Delivers Fast, Reliable Mobility Equipment Repairs to Veterans Nationwide

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City, the leading network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life with dignity.With over 55 locations across 27 states — including a presence in every Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) and more than 125 VA Healthcare Systems — Mobility City combines local service with national strength to deliver unmatched repair speed and reliability.Why Veterans & VA Facilities Choose Mobility City:Fast, Reliable, Professional Repairs — Our highly trained technicians provide rapid response times, accurate diagnostics, and efficient repairs to restore critical mobility equipment quickly and effectively.Responsive Service — Estimates are provided within 48 hours, and repairs are completed in under 5 days, using new original parts where available.Convenient & Personally Attentive — From in-home battery testing and replacement to white-glove delivery, equipment setup, and product training, we bring service directly to Veterans' doors.Transparent Pricing — Mobility City operates with a contracted labor rate card and offers a 5% discount on new original parts—eliminating haggling and hidden costs.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman — All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party middlemen involved.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.Manufacturer Certified & Trusted — Trained and Certified by over 20 leading manufacturers, Mobility City ensures quality while verifying potential additional part warranties to save time and money.Accredited & Compliant — Every location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Services Include:Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), and standard DME.Battery and charger replacements and white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training.“Our Veterans deserve the highest standard of care and service,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings Inc . “We are proud to support their independence by providing fast, reliable, and trusted equipment repairs when they need it most.”About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally. With 95 showrooms committed or open, and 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US, the company provides exemplary service and is proud to be a Contracted Vendor to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

