WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " OSS And BSS Market Reach USD 66.2 Billion by 2033 Growing at 13.5% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global OSS and BSS market size was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 66.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 330 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3042 Driving FactorsRise in demand for reducing operational expenses (OPEX), growing adoption of convergent billing systems, and rise in trend of outsourcing the OSS & BSS services boost the development of the global OSS & BSS market. However, the interoperability issues between legacy and new systems and increase in data security & privacy concerns among businesses hamper the OSS & BSS market growth. On the contrary, the growing adoption of cloud technology transforming the telecom industry and the increasing adoption of next-generation operating systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the OSS & BSS market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe OSS & BSS market is segmented on the basis of component, solution type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and type. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By solution type, the market is classified into network planning & design, service delivery, service fulfillment, service assurance, customer & product management, billing & revenue management, network performance management and others. By deployment mode, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium-sized-enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, and others. By type, the market is classified into OSS and BSS. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3042 The solution segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to the significant development of the telecommunication industry, along with the emerging demand of business-to-business support systems.The network planning & design segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy solution type, the network planning & design segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the advent of 5G technology creating a new level of network performance, along with the growing usage of new technologies in telecom infrastructure.The on-premise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the OSS & BSS market revenue, due to the operators can scale their on-premise infrastructure according to their specific growth plans and operational needs, allowing them to manage and optimize resources, perform maintenance.The large enterprises segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy organization size, the large enterprise's segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing demand from financial institutes and communication service providers (CSPs), along with the surging demand for widespread network components across large enterprises.The IT & telecom segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing need for telecom operators to monetize their networks with next-generation OSS & BSS, along with the need to improve customer experience across telecom infrastructure.The OSS segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy type, the OSS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global OSS & BSS market revenue, due to the rising need to handle the network complexities in new deployments of 5G networks, along with the growing focus on real-time network monitoring and performance management.North America to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the OSS & BSS market revenue, owing to increasing technological advancements such as using artificial intelligence and machine learning have made OSS & BSS systems to predict and prevent network failures.Leading Market Players: -Accenture Inc.Amdocs GroupCapgemini SACisco Systems, Inc.Comarch SAHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Infovista SASNokia CorporationTelefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonBuy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/OSS-BSS-software-market/purchase-options Key findings of the studyBy component, the solution segment led the OSS & BSS market in terms of revenue in 2023.By solution type, network planning & design recognition led the OSS & BSS market in terms of revenue in 2023.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment led the OSS and BSS market share in terms of revenue in 2023.By organization size, large enterprises led the OSS & BSS market in terms of revenue in 2023.By industry vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth for the OSS & BSS market during the forecast period.By type, OSS led the market in terms of revenue in 2023.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2023.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 