RENI - Resilient Energy Inc. Signs MOU to Acquire Established Oilfield Services Company with Strong Revenues

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets: RENI) (“RENI” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a privately held oilfield services company based in the United States. Founded in 2007, the target company has a consistent history of strong revenues and profitability, and currently serves a portfolio of clients that includes several Fortune 500 companies.The company provides a range of critical logistical and support services to the oil and gas industry, including the specialized transportation of liquids, gases, oilfield construction equipment, and saltwater for disposal.Salt water disposal (SWD) is a vital environmental and operational component of oilfield management. It involves the safe transport and underground injection of wastewater produced during oil and gas extraction. This process requires specialized trucks, regulated disposal wells, and strict environmental compliance. The SWD market in the U.S. alone is estimated to exceed $5 billion annually, underlining its strategic importance within the energy services sector.The company maintains a workforce of over 50 employees.Jon Bianco, CEO of RENI, commented:"This planned acquisition represents a rare opportunity to bring a well-established, revenue-generating enterprise with blue-chip clients into the RENI portfolio. The company’s nearly two-decade track record, scale of operations, and industry relationships make it a compelling strategic fit. We are working diligently toward closing and will provide further updates as progress continues."About Resilient Energy, Inc.Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI) operates as an independent energy company with a strategic business plan centered on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of North American conventional oil and gas properties. The company's mission is to discover, develop, and enhance the production of traditional oil and gas plays. Resilient Energy prioritizes properties and companies specializing in shallow vertical wells with existing production, aiming to boost yields through marginal efficiency-based improvements. Additionally, the company seeks identifiable PUD opportunities for further development to increase reserves. Its dedicated management team has identified several properties and companies aligned with these criteria. Resilient Energy distinguishes itself by offering a consistent deal flow and maintaining operational efficiency at low costs.For additional media and information, please follow us on X Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, which are partly based on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and Resilient Energy, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

