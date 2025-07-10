Tracer Labs Appoints AI and Fintech Leaders to Guide Trust ID Expansion

Tracer Labs

Dr. Homaira Akbari and Ed Jay Join as Senior Advisors Ahead of Launch

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracer Labs today announced the appointment of Dr. Homaira Akbari and Ed Jay as Senior Advisors to support the upcoming rollout of Trust ID, the company’s next-generation identity and consent platform. Their deep expertise in scaling enterprise technologies and navigating global digital transformation comes at a critical inflection point for the business.

We’re excited to welcome two world-class leaders to the Tracer Labs team,” said Patrick Moynihan, President of Tracer Labs. “Homaira and Ed have helped build and scale some of the most trusted platforms in tech. Their expertise will be invaluable as we bring Trust ID to market and redefine what identity, consent, and digital trust can look like in the modern internet."

Dr. Akbari is a recognized leader in digital transformation, AI, and cybersecurity, with over 24 years of experience driving innovation across global enterprises. She has held senior executive roles at Microsoft, Thales, and Liberty Media, and currently serves as CEO of AKnowledge Partners, where she advises corporations and private equity firms on digital strategy, energy transition, and M&A. As CEO of IoT pioneer SkyBitz, Dr. Akbari led the company through a successful acquisition. She holds a Ph.D. in particle physics from Tufts and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, has authored over 50 scientific publications, and is co-author of The Cyber Savvy Boardroom. Her board and advisory roles with Banco Santander, Landstar System, and Telefónica’s Security Advisory Board reflect a career deeply rooted in digital infrastructure, enterprise software, and next-gen privacy technologies.

Ed Jay is a growth and technology leader with over 25 years of experience scaling global businesses across AI, SaaS, ecommerce, and fintech. As President of Newfold Digital, a $1.4B provider of ecommerce, hosting and domain solutions to over 7 million customers, Jay drove AI innovation and profitable transformation through product ideation, strategic acquisitions and global integration. Previously, Jay drove the expansion of Lionbridge Technologies, a $750M leading AI training data and language translation platform provider, and the successful sale of Lionbridge AI. His earlier work at American Express included transforming global card acceptance and launching iconic initiatives like Small Business Saturday. Jay is a Queen’s University graduate and has held senior roles at Thomson Reuters, co-founded digital consultancy ZEFER, and worked at Accenture. His experience in enterprise product innovation and market execution will be central to Trust ID’s success.

About Tracer Labs

Tracer Labs builds identity-powered infrastructure for trusted digital engagement. As the parent company of Trust ID and founder of the DCID DAO Foundation, Tracer Labs unites decentralized identity, user consent, and advanced analytics to power privacy-first internet infrastructure and real-time data intelligence. https://www.tracerlabs.com

About Trust ID

Trust ID is the easiest way for brands to verify users, capture consent, and deliver personalized experiences from the first visit. It replaces outdated popups and forms with a portable, self-sovereign identity layer—one users control. https://www.trustid.life/business

About DCID DAO Foundation

Founded by Tracer Labs, the DCID DAO Foundation governs the Digital Consent & Identity (DCID) standard—an open, interoperable identity framework built in the U.S. for a privacy-first internet. https://www.dcidfoundation.org

