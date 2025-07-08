WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, E-Commerce Logistics Market Growing at 23.5% CAGR | Reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2030 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global e-commerce logistics market size was valued at USD 235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.Booming e-commerce industry and improved relationships between suppliers & customers drive the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market. Business analytics has assisted logistics professionals to increase the speed and efficiency of work processes, which presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1860 The e-commerce logistics market is segmented into Service Type and Operational Area. Transportation and warehousing are the service types of the e-commerce logistics industry; whereas, international and domestic are categorized under the operational area. The market is analyzed across four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) along with the analyses of the respective countries.Based on service type, the transportation segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global e-commerce logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS). Moreover, the warehousing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to technological advancements implemented in warehouses.Based on operational area, the international segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because SMEs diversify exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base.However, the domestic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. Domestic e-commerce unveils opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduces the price of purchases, and expands their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1860 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics market. The exceptional digital infrastructure in the region and strong B2C sales have created a favorable environment for the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in North America.Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in e-commerce logistics and inventory management, which drive organizations to invest heavily in the e-commerce logistics market to sustain growth and improve productivity.This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the e-commerce logistics market areDHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., and Clipper Logistics Plc.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1860 Covid-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market as e-commerce logistics helped enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of the supply chain.● Due to the implementation of the global lockdown, the manufacturing and transportation sectors have been severely impacted, which further disrupted the supply chain operations. This factor created a huge demand for e-commerce logistics.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-commerce-logistics-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 