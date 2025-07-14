Loly becomes Twizz

PARIS, FRANCE, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loly, the well-known exclusive content platform, today officially announces its rebrand as Twizz, marking a bold step forward in its evolution within the rapidly growing creator monetization space. This new identity reflects the company’s long-term vision to better serve its global community of digital creators and entrepreneurs.

More than just a name change, this rebranding is accompanied by the launch of a powerful suite of next-generation tools designed specifically for creators. These include multi-tiered subscriptions, real-time analytics, and enhanced fan engagement features—all built to help creators scale their businesses, strengthen community connection, and maximize revenue potential.

“As we evolve, so do our creators’ needs,” said the co-founder of Twizz. “Our new toolset is built on extensive feedback from our creator community and is perfectly aligned with the latest global trends in monetization.”

🚀 Key Announcements:

• Dynamic multi-tier subscription options that allow creators to offer flexible access and pricing

• Real-time earnings and engagement dashboards for deep performance insights

• An improved content discovery and tagging system, boosting visibility and fan reach

• Simplified payout mechanisms, ensuring faster, frictionless earnings

• Privacy-first content management tools, giving creators total control over their work

• Encrypted messaging, enabling secure and exclusive creator-fan interactions

With Twizz, creators gain access to a refined and reliable platform that emphasizes performance, privacy, and profitability. The rebrand is not just a fresh coat of paint—it’s a comprehensive transformation to support the next wave of digital entrepreneurship.

About Twizz

Twizz is a creator-first business platform that empowers digital creators to monetize through exclusive content, pay-per-view, bundles, and live sessions. With advanced analytics and privacy-focused features, Twizz helps creators around the world build scalable, independent businesses on their own terms.

👉 Discover the Twizz platform and be part of a smarter, more creator-centric future.

